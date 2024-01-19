Ulster Unionist councillor in Foyle standing down to facilitate a better 'work-life balance'
Mr McCready will become the new chair of the Londonderry Port and Harbour Commission.
In a statement on Thursday, the UUP said: “This is part of a structured succession plan to facilitate Ryan to re-balance his family and work commitments as he embarks on a new role as the chair of the Londonderry Port and Harbour Commission. This will include a planned move for him from our Foyle Association to the East Londonderry Association as part of that structured process.”
A spokesperson for the party’s Foyle Association said a selection process to appoint his replacement will take place early next week.
Cllr McCready, a former soldier, said: “From sandbags to humanitarian relief. What an absolute privilege it has been to represent people across the city and district over the last four years. At times it has been difficult and frustrating work, but at the same time exceptionally rewarding.
“The long hours, combined with other commitments and future aspirations, have often come at a detriment to family and work-life balance. This has informed my priorities going forward as I accept new challenges.”
Cllr McCready had been a DUP councillor but quit the party in 2021.
He said he will continue to support the UUP, and added: “I would like to wish my successor the very best following their selection, nomination and co-option as the Ulster Unionists’ newest addition to Derry and Strabane District Council. They will have my full support and encouragement.”