Ulster Unionist leader's warning to Trump administration about 'more favourable' trade deal for UK is 'absurd' - Jim Allister

TUV MP Jim Allister.

​Mike Nesbitt’s warning to the Trump administration not to give the United Kingdom a more favourable trade deal than the European Union is “absurd” and picks the issue up at the wrong end, the TUV leader has said.

​Jim Allister was responding to comments made by the Ulster Unionist Party leader in Washington, where he visited as part of an Executive delegation for the Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Mr Nesbitt met an official from the Trump administration during the trip – and warned that a better US trade deal for the UK than Europe would be the “the worst possible position” for Northern Ireland.

In a video posted on his X account on Thursday, Mike Nesbitt said he had met with Warren Stephens, the incoming US ambassador to the UK.

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

The health minister said: “I impressed upon him if the USA does a trade deal with the UK, and then a less favourable one with the European Union, Northern Ireland could end up in the worst possible position”.

TUV leader Jim Allister branded the comments absurd.

The North Antrim MP told the News Letter: “‘The UUP leader’s suggestion that the US should not do a better trade deal with the UK than the EU is absurd and picks the issue up at the wrong end.

“The UK should get the best possible trade deal with the United States, but the United States should only agree that deal with the United States when no part of the United Kingdom is subject to the EU customs code”.

The consequences for Northern Ireland in the event of an escalating trade dispute between the US and EU are an increasing cause of concern for local politicians. The province could be hit by American tariffs targeting the EU because of its trading position under the Windsor Framework.

The deputy First Minister has warned that Northern Ireland cannot become “collateral damage” in such a scenario.