Colin Crawford (left) with Robin Swann following the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council election in May 2023

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MLA Colin Crawford has announced he is stepping away from politics, citing it as "the right decision for me and my family".

After serving as a councillor for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Mr Crawford was co-opted to replace Robin Swann as the UUP's MLA in north Antrim last July after the latter was elected as South Antrim's MP in the general election.

Mr Crawford's selection as Mr Swann's replacement was heavily linked to Doug Beattie's decision to step down as UUP leader in August last year due to "irreconcilable differences" between him and party officers.

Announcing the decision on his personal Facebook page, Mr Crawford wrote: “After much soul-searching, I have decided the time has come for me to step away from politics.

“This has been a difficult decision, but I know in my heart it is the right one for myself and my family.

“It has been the honour of my lifetime to serve the people of Ballymena as a Councillor and North Antrim as their MLA. While I may not have always succeeded, I have always strived to represent and work on behalf of those who have sought my help.

“To my incredible staff, North Antrim Association, and the many constituents who placed their faith in me – thank you. To those who have reached out with kindness in recent weeks – your messages have touched me more than you know.

“For now I simply want to say from the bottom of my heart – thank you for the trust you placed in me. It was a privilege I never took for granted.”

Paying tribute, Alderman Andrew Wilson posted on X: "Best wishes to Colin Crawford MLA who has announced his resignation from the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"Colin is a great community advocate who I had the pleasure serving alongside in Mid & East Antrim."

DUP North Antrim MLA Paul Frew also posted on the same platform: "I just want to wish Colin Crawford all the very best for the future and every success in his fresh endeavours whatever they may be.

"He will always have my respect and friendship. He’s a top guy and he has always had the community at heart."

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Mike Nesbitt MLA, said: “I want to thank Colin for his service to the Ulster Unionist Party, the people of the Ballymena DEA on Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, and more recently to North Antrim in the Assembly.