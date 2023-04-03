News you can trust since 1737
The former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern addresses the anniversary gathering. Pictures Roy Crawford Photography
Ulster Unionist Party holds dinner to mark the Belfast Agreement anniversary

The Ulster Unionist Party has held a dinner to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 07:46 BST

Honoured guests at Saturday’s event included longstanding members of the party, the widow of its 1998 leader David Trimble, Daphne, and the former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

The current leader Doug Beattie MLA described the deal as the UUP’s agreement and said he was proud to lead a party that could point to such an achievement. He paid tribute to the other signatories such as John Hume and Mr Ahern.

Mr Beattie paid warm tribute to Baroness Trimble, who was both present at the meal and who appeared on screen on a video message. Lord Trimble died in July.

The party chairwoman Jill Macauley hosted the ceremonies.

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie during his speech to the celebratory dinner at the Culloden Hotel

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie during his speech to the celebratory dinner at the Culloden Hotel

Ex Stormont ministers Danny Kennedy (left), Dermot Nesbitt, councillor Jim Speers and ex MEP Jim Nicholson

Ex Stormont ministers Danny Kennedy (left), Dermot Nesbitt, councillor Jim Speers and ex MEP Jim Nicholson

Former NI secretary Julian Smith MP (left) with Doug Beattie and Bertie Ahern

Former NI secretary Julian Smith MP (left) with Doug Beattie and Bertie Ahern

Ex leader Lord Empey

Ex leader Lord Empey

