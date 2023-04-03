Ulster Unionist Party holds dinner to mark the Belfast Agreement anniversary

Honoured guests at Saturday’s event included longstanding members of the party, the widow of its 1998 leader David Trimble, Daphne, and the former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

The current leader Doug Beattie MLA described the deal as the UUP’s agreement and said he was proud to lead a party that could point to such an achievement. He paid tribute to the other signatories such as John Hume and Mr Ahern.