Ulster Unionist Party holds dinner to mark the Belfast Agreement anniversary
The Ulster Unionist Party has held a dinner to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.
Honoured guests at Saturday’s event included longstanding members of the party, the widow of its 1998 leader David Trimble, Daphne, and the former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.
The current leader Doug Beattie MLA described the deal as the UUP’s agreement and said he was proud to lead a party that could point to such an achievement. He paid tribute to the other signatories such as John Hume and Mr Ahern.
Mr Beattie paid warm tribute to Baroness Trimble, who was both present at the meal and who appeared on screen on a video message. Lord Trimble died in July.
The party chairwoman Jill Macauley hosted the ceremonies.