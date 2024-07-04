Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott to leave Stormont for the Lords after becoming a life peer in the Prime Minister's dissolution honours list

By David Thompson
Published 4th Jul 2024, 21:37 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 00:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott has been made a life peer in Prime Minister's dissolution honours list – meaning he will leave his role as an MLA and take a seat in the House of Lords alongside other unionist grandees.

Tom Elliott said: “Following the announcement that I have been nominated as a Life Peer in the Prime Minister’s Dissolution list I feel extremely humbled and privileged to be given this award.

“I feel this is recognition to the people of Fermanagh & South Tyrone and Northern Ireland. I want those who feel they can, to be part of this appreciation and acknowledgement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is important to recognise all those who have played such an important role in my life so far. This especially goes to my family and friends who have helped me to this point.”

UUP MLA Tom Elliott looks set to leave the Assembly after becoming a life peer.UUP MLA Tom Elliott looks set to leave the Assembly after becoming a life peer.
UUP MLA Tom Elliott looks set to leave the Assembly after becoming a life peer.

Ulster Unionist Party Leader, Doug Beattie MC MLA, said: “The notification from number 10 Downing Street that Tom Elliott MLA has been nominated as a Life Peer in the Prime Minister’s Dissolution list is recognition of his decades of commitment to both the Ulster Unionist Party and the electorate of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“Tom will make an excellent addition to our Westminster team. He will join our current peers, Lord Empey and Baron Rogan, in representing the values of the Ulster Unionist Party in these very uncertain times."

The appointment needs to be rubber stamped by a Lords committee before he can take his seat.

Related topics:Prime MinisterHouse of Lords

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.