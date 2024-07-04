Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott to leave Stormont for the Lords after becoming a life peer in the Prime Minister's dissolution honours list
Tom Elliott said: “Following the announcement that I have been nominated as a Life Peer in the Prime Minister’s Dissolution list I feel extremely humbled and privileged to be given this award.
“I feel this is recognition to the people of Fermanagh & South Tyrone and Northern Ireland. I want those who feel they can, to be part of this appreciation and acknowledgement.
“It is important to recognise all those who have played such an important role in my life so far. This especially goes to my family and friends who have helped me to this point.”
Ulster Unionist Party Leader, Doug Beattie MC MLA, said: “The notification from number 10 Downing Street that Tom Elliott MLA has been nominated as a Life Peer in the Prime Minister’s Dissolution list is recognition of his decades of commitment to both the Ulster Unionist Party and the electorate of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.
“Tom will make an excellent addition to our Westminster team. He will join our current peers, Lord Empey and Baron Rogan, in representing the values of the Ulster Unionist Party in these very uncertain times."
The appointment needs to be rubber stamped by a Lords committee before he can take his seat.
