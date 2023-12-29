The Ulster Unionist Party says it would likely back an Alliance bill to ban fox hunting if it came before a restored Assembly – but Sinn Fein support remains unlikely amid concerns within the party about the impact at the next Irish election.

Alliance’s John Blair said he will bring legislation back to Stormont via a private members bill when the institutions are restored. His first attempt was voted down by Sinn Fein and most DUP members. The DUP allows a conscience vote on the issue.

An Ulster Unionist spokesperson told the News Letter that it would “most likely” support Mr Blair’s bill – as it had in the past.

The UUP brought about a ban on hare coursing in Northern Ireland over a decade ago. The practice entails chasing the wild animals with dogs – usually greyhounds – either with or without a muzzle.

Fox hunting is banned in the rest of the UK – but legal in the Republic of Ireland – as is hare coursing.

Sinn Fein recently opposed a ban on both fox hunting and hare coursing south of the border.

At the party’s conference in November, its ruling executive proposed a successful motion calling for regulation and promotion of alternatives rather than a ban. The move was an intervention to manage sharp differences in the party over the blood sports.

Some delegates in favour of regulating rather than banning the sports raised concerns about the electoral impact on the party of a ban. One delegate said they promoted “physical fitness, mental wellbeing and social cohesion”.

Johnny Mythen, TD for Wexford, said that almost every town and village in rural Ireland had a connection to these sports and “have a right to maintain them”. He said if delegates didn’t back a motion stopping short of a ban it would damage the party in rural areas at the next Irish general election – and a outright ban on hunting and hare coursing would drive the activities underground and be worse for animal welfare.

However, Senator Lynn Boylan described fox hunting as “a relic of our colonised past”.