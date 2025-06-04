Ulster Unionists say vote to silence its councillor shows 'harsh reality of Sinn Féin dominance' in Fermanagh and Omagh

Former Sinn Fein MLA Barry McElduff, who now chairs Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. Photo: Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

​The silencing of a Fermanagh councillor highlights the “harsh reality of Sinn Féin dominance” – with “no accountability, no transparency, and no freedom of expression” the Ulster Unionist Party has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The comments come after a UUP representative on the border council said that he objected to the “underhanded way” the council had dealt with proposals on an online only booking system for household recycling centres.

Mark Ovens’s comments drew criticism from the chief executive Alison McCullagh who said it was “completely inaccurate, entirely inappropriate and totally wrong” to suggest the council had been secretive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday night, Sinn Fein’s Barry McElduff, who now chairs the council, asked Mr Owens to retract his comments – but he refused, saying his questions hadn’t been answered.

SF councillor Debbie Coyle proposed that Mr Ovens “be silenced” for the remainder of the meeting “due to his offensive behaviour”. After a vote, the SF-majority council banned the UUP representative from speaking for the rest of the meeting.

A spokesperson for the Fermanagh Ulster Unionist Association said the events “were nothing short of shambolic and disgraceful”.

“The decision to silence our colleague, Councillor Mark Ovens, for voicing legitimate concerns about council transparency and decision-making, particularly regarding the introduction of a booking system for refuse collection, marks a deeply troubling moment for local accountability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To silence a local councillor for raising valid concerns about how our council conducts its business has brought both Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Sinn Féin into disrepute. Rather than engaging with the substance of his concerns, the Council chose to suppress his voice”, they said.