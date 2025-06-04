Uncertainty over whether Northern Ireland's top civil servant will attend Pride protest against Executive policies

NICS boss Jayne Brady.

​The Executive Office has not said whether the head of the civil service will take part in the Belfast Pride protest this year – as it takes aim at the policies of the government she serves.

​Jayne Brady has marched in the event in previous years, despite its political nature and objections from within her own workforce – describing it as “a visible show of leadership and support” for colleagues.

Northern Ireland’s top civil servant has attended the parade for the past two years, including in 2023 when the theme was ‘Stand By Your Trans’ – amid a growing backlash on issues such as men in women’s sports.

The PSNI had withdrawn from the 2023 parade, citing its “statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality”.

However, the head of the civil service (HOCS) did attend, along with colleagues from the LGBTQ+ staff network, an internal pressure group on identity issues.

In a video posted on social media in 2023, Ms Brady said she was “really delighted” that NICS was there.

“It's great to be here in the Pride village to soak up the atmosphere and the noise and the celebration that we have here, and it's really great to join our colleagues in the LGBTQ+ Staff Network.

“Today they're going to lead us through the march, but throughout the year, they work with all our diversity groups within the civil service to make sure that we have an environment where all our colleagues feel supported and welcomed”, she said.

The News Letter posed a series of questions to the Executive Office about this year’s protest, including:

- Whether HOCS will be attending or if she has any objection in principle to civil servants (including herself) attending, given the highly politicised nature of this year's event;

- What message HOCS believes the attendance of civil servants will have on public perceptions of civil service impartiality;

- What message does HOCS believe her/NICS' support or participation has on other civil servants who are implementing evidence-based and democratically-endorsed policies on puberty blockers?