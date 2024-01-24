Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The speech was delivered a short time ago, and during the course of it he told MPs that today he had been threatened by loyalists over the rumours that a deal is being cooked up with the government which would see the DUP return to Stormont without the total removal of the Irish Sea border.

In what may be his most animated address in recent memory, the DUP leader rounded on the TUV specifically, accusing it of inflaming tensions whilst contributing nothing to solve the problem of the sea border.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson began by claiming credit for forcing the concessions that led to the Windsor Framework.

An animated Jeffrey Donaldson addresses fellow MPs in the House of Commons

"We were told, variously by Irish government ministers, EU representatives and so on, that the Protocol would not be renegotiated,” he said.

“So I stand today and I recognise that as a result of the actions my party has taken, the EU were brought back to the table.

“There were negotiations, changes have occurred and further change will come as a result of our actions.”

‘WHAT HAS THE TUV DONE? NOTHING!’

Sir Jeffrey continued:

“You know, as I watched the political discourse back home in Northern Ireland and I listened to the commentary of some who share our concerns about the Protocol and its impact on Northern Ireland, but who at this moment in time are talking up that some deal has been done, that clearly they think they know the detail and that it falls short of what they need or require.

"But I will say this, Mr Deputy Speaker: my party can stand over its record of the change we have delivered and will deliver.

"And I say to those who point the finger at us, what have you delivered? What has the Traditional Unionist Voice party delivered by way of change to the Protocol? Absolutely nothing! Not a single thing! Nothing!

"And yet they put up posters in the dark of the night before any deal has been done, talking about a sell-out.

"Well, what have they sold? What have they delivered for the people of Northern Ireland? What has been their contribution to securing the change that we need to restore our place in the United Kingdom and its internal market?

"And we read lots of other pearls of wisdom on social media about what is needed, what is required. And we hear all kinds of speculation from the commentators about what has been agreed, despite the fact they haven't seen the detail…

"There are some who, for their own narrow purposes, are putting it about that certain things have been agreed, that it's all there and they know what it is.

"They are entitled to their view. Everyone is entitled to their perspective. But I say this – wait until an agreement is reached before you make your final verdict.

"Assess the progress that has been made before you reach your conclusion.”

‘I WAS THREATENED BY LOYALISTS WHO DON’T EVEN BOTHER TO VOTE’

He said that “the same people who berate the government of the United Kingdom and this parliament for selling them out constantly” nonetheless “want to hand all the power back to that government” in the form of direct rule from London.

Then he turned to his own personal service.

“I am a proud Unionist,” he said. “I am proud to be part of this United Kingdom. I am proud to have served my country in this parliament for almost 27 years.

"I'm proud of the service that I've given, unlike some others, to my country, when I put on the uniform of the Ulster Defence Regiment to protect everyone in the community from terrorism and violence.

"And yet today, because of the stirring up that is going on, I was threatened! Threatened by those who never put on a uniform, by those who haven't served our country.

"And when I checked out, one of the people who threatened me on the register didn't vote at the last election, can't even come out to vote for our future in the Union, never mind do anything about it.

"Yet they're threatening people like me, who's working day and night to try and find solutions and to move Northern Ireland forward on a basis that the vast majority of people can't support.

"Well, I will just say this to those who stir up and those who threaten. The Provisional IRA attacked me in the past and it didn't deflect me from the task that I have and my colleagues have: to do our job and to get the best that we can for Northern Ireland. And I will not be deflected now.

"I will continue on the course, I will continue to engage with the government until we get the progress that is needed to enable us to take a decision about whether it is sufficient to restore the political institutions.”

‘IT’S NOT ABOUT THE MONEY’

“I also want to say something else, Mr Deputy Speaker, that I find quite insulting,” Sir Jeffrey continued.

"When the Secretary of State convened talks at Hillsborough to discuss the funding of our public services in Northern Ireland, I didn't ask the Secretary of State to do that.

"I am very clear. For me, this is not about the money. This is about Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom.

"And when we've made the progress that I hope we will make, we will sit down with the government and we will finalise arrangements in relation to the future sustainability of our political institutions, the funding of our public services.

"But I do want to say, Mr Deputy Speaker, to echo the comments that have been made by other colleagues in the House this afternoon, our public services are only as effective as the people who work in them...

"Today I noted that the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Northern Ireland, have come out with yet another statement calling on the Secretary of State to act. And I echo their comments. They deserve the pay rise and I do hope the Secretary of State will reflect upon this.”

And he ended by saying the weight of the Union’s future rests on the DUP.

"To ensure that our Union is stronger and that Northern Ireland's place within it is both respected and protected – that's what we're aiming to achieve.

"We will assess the outcome against our seven tests that we have set out, very clearly, determine the progress that's been made and make our decisions based upon these matters.

"We will do so rationally and clearly recognising that we are the custodians of Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom.

"On our shoulders rests a huge responsibility.