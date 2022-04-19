Union chief reacts angrily to call for return to office work

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg

In a letter to Cabinet ministers, Mr Rees-Mogg said they needed to issue a “clear message” to their departments that with the end of Covid restrictions in England, officials should be back in the office.

He argued that ending working from home would bring the benefits of “face-to-face, collaborative working” as well as delivering wider benefits for the economy.

But the move was branded “vindictive” by Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA trade union (formerly The Association of First Division Civil Servants) – representing middle and top-level civil servants.

With up to three-quarters of staff still reportedly working from home, Mr Rees-Mogg accompanied his letter with a league table showing how many staff in each Government department were attending the office on an average day.

“Now that we are learning to live with Covid and have lifted all legal restrictions in England, we must continue to accelerate the return of civil servants to office buildings to realise the benefits of face-to-face, collaborative working and the wider benefits for the economy.

“To deliver this, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Steve Barclay, and I, urge you to issue a clear message to civil servants in your department to ensure a rapid return to the office.”

A Whitehall source quoted by The Daily Telegraph said there was a minority of hard-working officials who were in the office “all the time” while “a silent majority of people aren’t pulling their weight”.

The comments infuriated Mr Penman who accused the ministers of behaving like “Luddites” while the private sector embraced the benefits of flexible working.

“There is no rationale for this. Ministers can’t point to productivity losses, which is why it’s always anonymous sources making the insulting accusations,” he said.

Mr Rees-Mogg was backed by the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis who said it was “a very good thing” for people to be back in the workplace.

“There’s something different about that face-to-face interaction,” he told Times Radio.