All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Union urges campaign of ‘civil disobedience’ to protect public services in NI

One of Northern Ireland’s largest trade unions has called for a campaign of “public disobedience” to protect public services in the region.
By Jonathan McCambridge
Published 15th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nipsa, which represents thousands of civil servants and public sector workers, said the narrative that “normalises the erosion” of services must be disrupted.

Teachers, nurses, health workers, education support workers, police staff and civil servants are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action on Thursday in Northern Ireland over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trade unions involved have a combined membership of more than 150,000 workers who are set to take part in large-scale demonstrations and parades across the region.

Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland said that in addition to Thursday's strike, he was calling 'for a campaign of public disobedience and resistance against the dismantling of our public services'Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland said that in addition to Thursday's strike, he was calling 'for a campaign of public disobedience and resistance against the dismantling of our public services'
Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland said that in addition to Thursday's strike, he was calling 'for a campaign of public disobedience and resistance against the dismantling of our public services'

The economic loss to the region due to the strike action has been estimated at more than £10 million.

See also:

Ben Lowry: There is now essentially no opposition to the coming general strike in Northern Ireland

Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland: “The very fabric that binds our communities together is being torn apart by cuts, privatisation and neglect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The unions have been battling to protect our vital services, but it is time for the public to take a stand, to make their voices heard and to play their part in the fight.

“Nipsa members will strike on January 18 in defence of our services.

“Alongside that I am calling for a campaign of public disobedience and resistance against the dismantling of our public services.

“We must disrupt the narrative that normalises the erosion of our services, the privatisation of our hospitals, and the overcrowded classrooms in our schools.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Mulholland said public disobedience was an act of desperation, rather than recklessness.

He added: “If the politicians won’t take action, we must take the action for them and if they don’t act, we must force them to do so.

“Things cannot continue as they are.

“The time is now to fight for the public services before we lose them for good.

“It is time for the whole community to fight for adequate funding, safe staffing and decent pay.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other unions taking part in Thursday’s industrial action have not called for public disobedience.

Alliance Party leader and former Stormont justice minister Naomi Long cautioned people against taking part in any action which is against the law.

She said: “I would encourage people to work within the law. They have a right to strike, they are exercising that right.

“I would hope the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris) would act in the next few days and avert that strike action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you occupy a building it may be civil trespass, if you block a road it may be obstruction.

“If the unions are embarking on that they need to get legal advice to their members and be very clear where the lines are.

“I think when people cross the line into civil disobedience they will lose support from the public.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandNaomi LongTeachersChris Heaton-HarrisBen Lowry