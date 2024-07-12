Unionism could have less to fear from a Labour government after the Tory let down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A post-Corbyn Labour government under Keir Starmer could prove to be less harmful to the Union than the Conservative and Unionist Party has been, a senior Orange figure has said.

In a platform speech at the Derriaghy Twelfth of July celebrations in Co. Antrim, Rev Mervyn Gibson challenged the new government “to deliver where the Conservatives have failed”.

The Orange Order’s grand secretary said: “We have a new government; we have elected politicians to the mother of all Parliaments at Westminster – the home of our British Government.

"There may be scepticism by some, indeed many, about a Labour government, and if Corbyn had have been in power we would have rightly been fearful of the Labour Party… but I say let’s give them a chance.”

Rev Mervyn Gibson at the Derriaghy Twelfth demonstration 2024. Photo: David Thompson

Rev Gibson said it was particularly disappointing that the former Tory government had largely ignored the Northern Ireland centenary celebrations of 2022, as well as having “failed” us in many other ways.

"There will without doubt be decisions we don’t like, times we will clash with their thinking, but they cannot be any worse than the Conservatives who not only failed to strengthen the Union, but damaged the Union, who failed to deliver meaningful celebrations to mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland; who failed to deliver Brexit for all of the UK; who failed to deliver on many promises made. In essence the Tories failed the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

"So, let’s see if this Union promoting Labour government will perform any better.

"We would encourage our Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to listen to the voice of unionism, which is still united against the [NI] Protocol – deliver us from this iniquitous legislation – deliver truly frictionless trade within the UK.

"Honour the promises the Tories failed to keep, promises which you indicated you would keep when in power.”

Rev Gibson said it is important that the Orange Order and other unionists “engage with Labour, so they know the views and feelings of unionism,” and added: “The Orange Institution has started that process today by inviting our new Secretary of State Hilary Benn to our Twelfth demonstration at Irvinestown, where he will see the bands, brethren, sisters, supporters out celebrating King William’s victory at the Boyne – a day of community, family, and culture.

"Where he will meet farmers, businessmen, labourers, victims of terrorism, teachers – men and women like those assembled here and at many other Twelfth fields across Northern Ireland, who are committed to making Northern Ireland successful for all people.

"He will hear we are proud of those who cried ‘No Surrender’, and proud of the many freedoms and benefits that flowed from the victory at the Boyne."But he will also meet progressive communities who are fully integrated into local society and committed to the future prosperity and success of this country within the United Kingdom."Rev Gibson said that while the Orange family is “thriving, it is active, it is vibrant, and it is growing,” the Order must “channel this momentum and bring the same level of positivity and energy and enthusiasm to the wider unionist cause”.

He added: “We have faced tough times, murderous times, intolerance, discrimination, attacks on our culture, we are continually demonised, but we have come through, we are still here – unbowed and undefeated."In the Union we have a cause that we cherish – it is worth promoting – it is worth working for – and it is worth protecting. It is a cause that we can never and will never give up. United we stand – divided we fall.”

Speaking to the News Letter’s David Thompson at the demonstration field, Rev Gibson said last week’s general election results in Northern Ireland “could have been a lot worse”.

He said: “We started out with eight unionist MPs and we ended up with eight unionist MPs.

"But there is a lot to improve on – a lot of lessons to be learned”.

Asked if his call was for unionist unity, Rev Gibson said: “I think cooperation is a much better word than unity”.