Unionist and Republican councillors clash over Irish language spend compared to Ulster Scots

UUP Councillor David Taylor

The difference of opinion arose as councillors discussed a financial support package for the 2023-27 draft Irish language strategy.Unionist and republican representatives clashed over the new language policy ahead of a planned 12 week public consultation.Councillor David Taylor (UUP) said: “This report states that the funding will be provided within current financial resources. In reality we need additional resources.“This report is not accurate, it is not true. There has been funding spent on events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Northern Ireland’s 100 year anniversary, that were small amounts compared to others.“Again, there is a disproportionate level of spending when it comes other matters such as Irish language compared to Ulster Scots.

"This is a bone of contention for me and I want this noted in council.”In response, Councillor Bara Ó Muirí (SF) said: “All we are doing by this strategy is allowing for people to do a bit better in allowing for more capacity of learning. Cllr Taylor says it is disproportionate spending.

"We are looking at £50k per year for Irish language.