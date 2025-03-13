Orange Victims’ Day.

Unionist councillors have expressed outrage at a £6,000 bill for an equality impact assessment of an Orange Order Troubles dead commemoration in Bangor.

​Ards and North Down Borough Council have received a request from the Bangor District Loyal Orange Lodge 18 to hold an Orange Order Victims’ Day service of commemoration at the Ward Park Cenotaph on Sunday September 7 this year.

The council says it will be a religious service at the cenotaph to commemorate the life of all Orangemen/women lost during the Troubles. Approximately 50 to 100 are expected to attend, with members of the district lodge and a band.

However the expected budget of up to £6,000 for the resulting EQIA, or equality impact assessment, which the council is legally obliged to conduct, caused uproar at a council committee meeting this week.

A report for the council’s March Corporate Services Committee states: “Public consultation will include an online questionnaire, which will be available through the council’s Citizen Space portal; alternative paper copies and alternative languages (will be available).

“(It is recommended) that for an EQIA, public authorities allow a minimum consultation period of 12 weeks. The council will engage with affected individuals and representative groups to identify how best to consult or engage with them, and will ask consultees what their preferred consultation methods are and will give consideration to these.”

The screening form for the event states: “The lands request may benefit some of the protestant community and those who associate with the Orange Institution. This may negatively impact the catholic community as the request mentions Orangemen/women victims only.

“The Equality Commission NI recommends that public bodies have a responsibility to use their authority and considerable influence to contribute to the creation of a shared society in which everyone feels not only physically safe, but also safe in their beliefs and opinions.”

It adds: “The day may highlight the existing divisions between unionists (predominantly Protestant) and nationalists (predominantly Catholic). It can serve to reinforce political identities and deepen divisions between these groups, as it is linked with the commemoration of those within the Orange Institution who died in conflicts related to the Troubles.”

It states: “For many unionists and those associated with the Orange Institution , Orange Victims Day is a day when the Orange family pauses to remember those who were so suddenly and violently taken from them. Celebrating this day can strengthen a sense of belonging and solidarity among those who identify with unionist politics. Conversely, nationalists may view the celebration as exclusionary, leading to further entrenchment of opposing identities.”

UUP Alderman Philip Smith said: “It seems we have a sledgehammer here to crack a nut. £6,000 for a religious service where a hundred people might attend for an hour.

“I get that there is a process we have to adhere to, and it is outside our control, but this would seem a bit mad to most people, who would ask why are we spending this amount of money on something so straightforward, and for many people uncontentious.

DUP Alderman Stephen McIlveen said: “I disagree with the comment in the report that simply because this is commemorating the innocent victims of the Troubles who belonged to the Orange institution, that this will have a negative impact on the catholic community. I don’t see what impact it could have – it would be a neutral impact.

“It would be different if you had an organisation that was celebrating the deaths of catholics, that would have a negative impact, but somebody commemorating innocent victims surely cannot have a negative impact on that community. Unless the implication is that that community takes issue with people who have died in that way, which obviously is complete nonsense.

“I can’t accept the definition and the rationale, as to why this has been screened in. I don’t understand the justification for saying there is a negative impact. I don’t think therefore the spend of £6,000 is justified.” He said he found it “personally offensive.”

Alliance Alderman Martin McRandal said: “Alliance supports this event taking place.