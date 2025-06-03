​Unionist leaders push government on its commitment to Northern Ireland as it increases UK defence spending

Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to BAE Systems in Govan, Glasgow, to launch the Strategic Defence Review. Photo: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

​Unionist leaders at Westminster have questioned the government’s commitment to Northern Ireland on defence – as Labour set out its plans for UK security in the face of increased global threats.

​Gavin Robinson and Jim Allister pressed the defence minister on what Northern Ireland would gain from the government’s plans.

It comes as the UK faces pressure from Nato to increase spending beyond the “ambition” set by Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister has committed to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence from April 2027, with a goal of increasing that to 3% over the next parliament – a timetable which could stretch to 2034.

But Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte is thought to be pushing for allies to commit to spending 3.5% on the military with a further 1.5% on defence-related measures as the alliance responds to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

When MPs debated the government’s plans to increase military personnel on Monday, the TUV leader Jim Allister pointed to the small number of British Army servicemen stationed in Northern Ireland.

The North Antrim MP asked if the review would “reverse the rundown in armed forces personnel in Northern Ireland, where today, according to answers given in this House, there are five Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel stationed?

“Of all the services—all three together—there are only 1,305 personnel in Northern Ireland, yet we supply a huge number of personnel to those services”.

John Healey did not address that point but said Labour is “the first Government for a generation who want to see an increase in the size of the full-time British Army”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson noted that “ Derby, Govan and Barrow” were mentioned, but said “there was a slight omission regarding Northern Ireland”.

The East Belfast MP asked that Northern Ireland “will indeed benefit from strategic and significant investment?”

