Unionist leaders slam ‘same voices’ trying to undermine UK approach to NI Protocol

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie

Former Conservative leader John Major, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald are among those who have questioned the merits of triggering Article 16 which would allow parts of the protocol to be suspended.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson spoke out against those trying to undermine the UK’s position: “The Northern Ireland Protocol is poisoning the same political arrangements that we were told it was put in place to protect.

“At every juncture we have come to expect the same co-ordinated range of voices talking down and undermining the United Kingdom’s position.

“That has been true throughout the process and is no different now.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said Article 16 should be triggered, to “focus further negotiations,” if the main issues are not resolved.

He said: “Article 16 is an integral part of the NI Protocol and it is right to use it in its narrowest form to deal with serious issues affecting the people of Northern Ireland.

“For instance, we are facing very serious issues around the supply and commissioning of medicines from Great Britain.”

The unionist leaders were responding to comments made by senior political figures over the weekend – including former Prime Minister John Major, who said it would be “colossally stupid” for the UK Government to trigger Article 16.

As a warning to current PM Boris Johnson, Mr Major said: “I think it would be colossally stupid to do that.

“To use Article 16, to suspended parts of the protocol, would be absurd.

“This protocol is being denounced week after week by Lord Frost and the Prime Minister. Who negotiated the wretched protocol? Lord Frost and the Prime Minister.

“They negotiated it, they signed it, they now wish to break it,” Sir John told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Those who are now telling us how destabilising it would be to trigger Article 16 have conveniently ignored the political and economic instability that has been created by the protocol.

“Action must be taken to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market. That action does not run contrary to the Belfast Agreement, indeed the principle of consent is the foundation of political stability and progress in Northern Ireland and that has been fundamentally undermined by the Protocol.”

Doug Beattie also expressed concern.

He said: “If it is not resolved, then Article 16 should be triggered to focus further negotiations.

“Likewise if the cost of living was to rise in Northern Ireland purely due to the protocol affecting, disproportionately, some of our lowest paid and most vulnerable then again we would have to instigate negotiations via the mechanisms contained within the protocol to address these issues.”

“However,” he added, “nobody should be under any false illusions that triggering Article 16 will automatically resolve problems with the Protocol. Article 16 is part and parcel of the protocol and would open the door to another process.

“While there is still time the focus should remain on finding solutions during the current negotiations. Northern Ireland deserves better.”

Lord Frost met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Friday but there was no breakthrough in efforts to resolve the row.

Further talks will take place in London on November 12 but Sir John Major said: “At the moment, we are negotiating over the protocol with all the subtlety of a brick.

“What is happening week after week is that Lord Frost goes into the negotiations, he gives away nothing, he takes something from the European Union, he goes away, blames them for the fact that nothing at all has happened.”

Sir John said he suspected Article 16 would be triggered after the United Nations Cop26 climate summit being hosted by the UK in Glasgow has concluded.

“This is a very difficult and dangerous road to go down. It’s not just a question of trade difficulties,” he warned.

“It could, we’ve seen what’s happened in Northern Ireland before, it could become much worse. They should be very, very careful about this.

“This is silly politics to placate a few extreme Brexiteers, and the price will be paid by businesses, people in Northern Ireland and the reputation of the United Kingdom.”

Sir John acknowledged that critics would brand him a “bitter old Remoaner”.

He said: “I am old, and I’m most certainly a Remainer. But I’m not bitter, but I am disappointed and angry at the way the Government has behaved.”

Ireland’s European affairs minister, Thomas Byrne, said: “John Major today spoke some of the truest words we’ve heard on this issue. Article 16 would be “colossally stupid”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the negotiation of “sensible adjustments” to the protocol rather than triggering Article 16.

He also went on to rule out rejoining the EU or “ripping up” the current deal.

Sir Keir said: “What I am saying is don’t rip up the protocol because that has that very important central purpose, which is to protect the no border in Northern Ireland.”

Sir Keir said he wants to see “both sides sitting down and resolving this” said, and added: “I don’t think that triggering Article 16 will resolve the dispute in relation to the protocol in Northern Ireland.

“That isn’t in the interests of the communities in Northern Ireland or businesses in Northern Ireland. What is in their interests is resolving the issues.”

