Unionist MP says recognising Palestine as a state is 'folly that validates Hamas'

A unionist MP has described the decision of the UK to recognise a Palestinian state as an act of “folly” that only serves to “validate” Hamas.

Jim Allister was reacting to the announcement by Prime Minister Keir Starmer that “the moment has now arrived” to take the long-mooted step.

It comes ahead of a session of the UN General Assembly this week, with other nations, including Australia and Canada, making similar moves shortly before Sir Keir's announcement.

Among those also denouncing Sir Keir’s decision were the leaders of the Conservative Party, Reform, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself.

Screengrab taken from video issued by 10 Downing Street of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as he issues a statement confirming the UK will recognise a Palestinian state

Among those welcoming it in Northern Ireland was Sinn Fein.

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Mr Allister said: “Starmer’s recognition of Palestine is inescapably a reward for terrorism, compounded by any lack of requirement for the release of the Hamas-held hostages.

"Demands were made of Israel, but none of Hamas!

“Now, there will be a full-blown embassy in London with all the privileges and immunity that such offers to Palestinian activists.

“Meanwhile, Hamas can feel validated by not even having to surrender a single hostage!

“This is yet another folly by our out-of-touch government.”

Mr Netanyahu branded the move "absurd" and, like Mr Allister and many others, called it "simply a reward for terrorism".

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said “we will all rue the day the decision was made” as it was “rewarding terrorism with no conditions whatsoever put in place for Hamas”, while Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “This is a reward for the Hamas terrorists and will do nothing to bring about peace.”

In a video message, Sir Keir said: "Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clear as Prime Minister of this great country that the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine.

"We recognised the State of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people.

"Today we join over 150 countries who recognise a Palestinian state also.

"A pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people that there can be a better future."

The move will see the UK recognise a Palestinian state based provisionally on the 1967 borders.

It will also pave the way for full diplomatic relations, with the Palestinian head of mission in the UK likely to be upgraded to full ambassadorial status.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said there would be "deep dismay" about the announcement across the Jewish community.

Sinn Fein issued a statement from its party chairman Declan Kearney MLA, saying: “The British government’s long overdue decision to recognise the State of Palestine follows the lead of the great majority of UN General Assembly members.

“However, its words must be accompanied by concrete actions to end the genocide in Gaza and occupation of all Palestinian Territories.

“Britain must impose a complete arms embargo upon Israel and stop funding the Israeli murder machine. It should also impose full economic and political sanctions.”

Meanwhile Israeli strikes in Gaza City and at a refugee camp are reported have killed more than 40 people.

This included 19 women and children, health officials said, as several European countries and leading US allies moved to recognise a Palestinian state.

Health officials at Shifa Hospital, where most of the bodies were brought, said the dead included 14 people killed in a strike late Saturday which hit a residential block in the southern side of the city.

Health staff said a nurse who worked at the hospital was among the dead, along with his wife and three children.

