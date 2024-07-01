Screenshot of the Tesco website's promotion of a free breakfast for armed forces personnel - which is not available in Northern Ireland.

Ian Paisley has called on Tesco to honour the Armed Forces Covenant after it emerged a ‘free breakfast’ for service personnel won’t be available in Northern Ireland – while TUV veteran Lorna Smyth says the decision is “discriminatory”.

Last week a Tesco press release announced that “Members of the Armed Forces will be able to get a free hot breakfast at Tesco cafes across Great Britain to mark the Armed Forces Day celebration in June”.

It said all serving Armed Forces personnel, around 159,000 regulars and 32,000 reservists, can present their MOD90 identification card at any Tesco café and get a series of breakfast products for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the offer does not include any of its Northern Ireland stores.

DUP candidate Ian Paisley told the News Letter: “It has been brought to my attention by service men that Tesco are not extending an offer to armed forces members of a special offer available across the rest of the U.K.

“I have reached out to Tesco chairman seeking an answer to the question why is this offer or an equivalent one not available in Northern Ireland?

“Tesco Cafes are making a special breakfast offer available to armed forces. But this excludes Northern Ireland. I find this unjustified and have asked for Tesco to put on a special offer in July for Northern Ireland serving personnel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUV Lagan Valley candidate and RAF veteran Lorna Smyth has written to the Chief Executive of Tesco commending the initiative, but saying that what should be a positive story for the supermarket chain risks turning “into one about discrimination against the Armed Forces” based on where they live.

Her letter to Tesco Chief Executive Ken Murphy said: “I commend this initiative and the pride which your company professes to have in our armed forces.

“However, I am appalled to learn from the small print at the end of your press release announcing the scheme that the offer “excludes Northern Ireland.”

“How can you say that you are proud of our Armed Forces except when it comes to Northern Ireland, the very part of the United Kingdom where members of the forces lost their lives in defence of the UK in recent years?

“Why was the decision made to exclude Northern Ireland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very late in the day to find reverse gear on this but I appeal, even at this stage, to revisit the decision as it risks turning what should be a positive story for Tesco into one about discrimination against the Armed Forces depending on where they are stationed or live in the UK”.