Unionist MPs have welcomed a potential four-year delay to the assisted dying bill going through Westminster after the MP behind it said it would come back to the Commons in a “safer, fairer, and more workable” form.

The Labour MP proposing the law, Kim Leadbeater, was speaking as two months of hearings on the bill by a scrutiny committee came to a close.

Her bill, which would apply to England and Wales, could now take up to four years to fully implement due to additional safeguards being adopted as the bill goes through Parliament.

The change from an original two-year implementation period to four years was approved at the Bill committee’s final scrutiny session on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the amended Bill returning to the Commons, she said: “MPs will now be able to consider a Bill that is even safer, fairer, and more workable and which provides choice to eligible adults who want and need it at the end of their lives.”

Ms Leadbeater said she was proposing the longer time frame “with some reluctance” and acknowledged the upset felt by campaigners for change.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer said on the issue: “The Government’s role is to ensure that every piece of legislation that passes through Parliament is effective and workable.

“So, we will continue to work with (Kim Leadbeater) as the Bill’s sponsor to do that, in the same way we would for every private members’ bill which passes second reading, and if Parliament chooses to pass this Bill, the Government will implement it in a way that is safe and practicable.”

But Claire Macdonald, director of pro-change group My Death, My Decision, said it was “unreasonable that the Government would need four years to set up an assisted dying service”.

She said templates for training and guidance existed in other countries where it was legal, so did not need to be developed “from scratch”.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart is strongly opposed to the bill.

"Between the many flaws that were evident at the commencement of the Assisted Dying Bill’s passage through Parliament and the huge number of additional issues exposed during the damning committee scrutiny it has exposed the very harsh reality of what is being proposed,” she said.

“This is a bill which goes against the very foundational principles of the National Health Service. The proposal to delay implementation is symptomatic of the entire process which has been chaotic and seen a bill emerge which is both vastly different and even weaker than what was initially proposed.

“I would urge all opponents of the bill not to become complacent about either a delay or claims it will be abandoned. The best and only way to ensure this does not become law is for it to be voted down when it returns to the House of Commons.”

TUV MP Jim Allister said the postponement of the bill is “welcome news”.

