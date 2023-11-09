The Home Secretary – who is facing calls for her resignation – said some people organising pro-Palestine rallies planned for Saturday “have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas” and said this was “disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster”.DUP MP Sammy Wilson told the BBC that he didn't think the Home Secretary meant "all marches" in Northern Ireland. He said "there has been some clarification, for those who wanted to be mischievous, that she wasn't referring to orange marches." However, Mr Wilson said Braverman should give clarification beyond a background briefing reported by the BBC. The East Antrim MP said "Of course there is no parallel at all between orange marches in Northern Ireland and some of the hateful marches we have seen across Great Britain in support of Hamas terrorists in the last number of weekends."The East Antrim MP said "Of course there is no parallel at all between orange marches in Northern Ireland and some of the hateful marches we have seen across Great Britain in support of Hamas terrorists in the last number of weekends." Writing in The Times on pro-Gaza protests, the Home Secretary said: "I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza. They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups – particularly Islamists – of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland."Whatever the intention of Mrs Braverman was with her remarks, they were quickly linked to unionist marching culture by politicians and on social media.Soon after her remarks were published the SDLP leader linked them to the parading tradition in Northern Ireland. Colum Eastwood said “The comments comparing the proposed Armistice Day protests against the appalling bombardment of civilians in Gaza with the marching tradition in Northern Ireland are an exercise in what can only be described as aggressive ignorance." He added that it showed "ignorance of the complex history and traditions of marching and protest in Northern Ireland."The loyalist Jamie Bryson demanded an apology to the unionist community. He said it seemed clear that Mrs Braverman “meant to conjure up a comparison with IRA terrorist events, but the totally clumsy way she has written this makes it appear she is including the rich cultural marching band tradition”.He added: “It’s welcome it has been semi-corrected as a source close to the Home Secretary has publicly made clear she meant republicans, but given the article went out in her name, and such is the offence caused, Suella really ought to personally correct it and apologise to unionists.”