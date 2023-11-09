Unionists call for public clarification of Braverman's Gaza-Ulster remarks – but Paisley backs her criticism of the Met police
Unionists have rejected a comparison Suella Braverman made between pro-Gaza protests in London and parades in Northern Ireland.
The Home Secretary – who is facing calls for her resignation – said some people organising pro-Palestine rallies planned for Saturday “have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas” and said this was “disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster”.DUP MP Sammy Wilson told the BBC that he didn't think the Home Secretary meant "all marches" in Northern Ireland. He said "there has been some clarification, for those who wanted to be mischievous, that she wasn't referring to orange marches." However, Mr Wilson said Braverman should give clarification beyond a background briefing reported by the BBC. The East Antrim MP said "Of course there is no parallel at all between orange marches in Northern Ireland and some of the hateful marches we have seen across Great Britain in support of Hamas terrorists in the last number of weekends."The East Antrim MP said "Of course there is no parallel at all between orange marches in Northern Ireland and some of the hateful marches we have seen across Great Britain in support of Hamas terrorists in the last number of weekends." Writing in The Times on pro-Gaza protests, the Home Secretary said: "I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza. They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups – particularly Islamists – of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland."Whatever the intention of Mrs Braverman was with her remarks, they were quickly linked to unionist marching culture by politicians and on social media.Soon after her remarks were published the SDLP leader linked them to the parading tradition in Northern Ireland. Colum Eastwood said “The comments comparing the proposed Armistice Day protests against the appalling bombardment of civilians in Gaza with the marching tradition in Northern Ireland are an exercise in what can only be described as aggressive ignorance." He added that it showed "ignorance of the complex history and traditions of marching and protest in Northern Ireland."The loyalist Jamie Bryson demanded an apology to the unionist community. He said it seemed clear that Mrs Braverman “meant to conjure up a comparison with IRA terrorist events, but the totally clumsy way she has written this makes it appear she is including the rich cultural marching band tradition”.He added: “It’s welcome it has been semi-corrected as a source close to the Home Secretary has publicly made clear she meant republicans, but given the article went out in her name, and such is the offence caused, Suella really ought to personally correct it and apologise to unionists.”
“Those from the unionist tradition who value cultural expression via the marching tradition fought in two World Wars for freedom and democracy. It was republican terrorists who initially sought to stage a grubby wee rebellion when the real men were away fighting in the war, and who later sought to bomb the Conservative Party conference."
The opposition has called for Mrs Braverman’s resignation, including the Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.
Most of the anger in Westminster was directed at Braverman’s comments about the Metropolitan Police, who she accused of having a "double standard" when policing protests. She said right wing protestors were "rightly met with a stern response", but "pro-Palestinian mobs" were largely ignored.
However colleague, Labour MP Jess Phillips, also hit out at her remarks on Northern Ireland. She said: "Braverman makes our country less safe. Not satisfied with inflaming tensions in London she thought she'd also light a match under Northern Ireland relations. No right-thinking prime minister would stand by her, let alone approve her copy."
However, the home secretary received support from the DUP’s Ian Paisley on her criticism of the Metropolitan Police.
The North Antrim MP said “When women were treated brutally and unjustly by the Metropolitan police in this city in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder, members came, correctly, to criticise the police, inside this house and out, for their failure and for their brutality.
He added: “The hand-wringing hypocrisy and the pant-wetting that we are seeing over someone correctly criticising the police is amazing.
“I have witnessed Irish nationalists and republicans, who the home secretary referred to in her article, running too quickly to the support of Hamas, to Colombian terrorists, to Hezbollah and a whole host of others. The home secretary is correct to call that out and to say it as she sees it, and this house is right to back her.”