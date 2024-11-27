Unionist peers have denounced pet passports for animals entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, with one calling the concept an “affront” to people’s citizenship.

The measure passed in a vote in the House of Lords late tonight despite the objections raised.

The actual piece of law under debate was called the Windsor Framework (Non-Commercial Movement of Pet Animals) Regulations 2024, and had been tabled last month.

Independent peer Baroness Hoey tabled a “regret motion”, sparking tonight’s debate, and used the occasion to attack the whole basis for the regulations.

Lord Dodds

She said that the new rules would mean that in order for someone to travel with a pet or guide dog from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, they must:

Fit the pet with a microchip;

Successfully apply "to join the NI pet travel scheme and have a pet travel document, which amounts to a pet passport” (though she said “the requirements for that document still remain obscure”, and that they are defined by the EU, not the government);

Submit to “full documentary and full identity Irish Sea border checks, subject to sanctions”;

And “sign a form saying you will not attempt to enter the Republic of Ireland”.

“The experience of visiting Northern Ireland with your pet dog or cat, or even a ferret, will be made to feel like a visit to a foreign country,” she said.

"Can noble lords just imagine how they would feel if it was their county in England or Scotland or Wales that required this extra bureaucracy?”

She also told the Lords that the new rules do not just represent a hardening of the sea border, but the land border between NI and the RoI too.

"This could spell the end of holiday trips for pet owners from GB to NI and then on to the Republic when they want to explore both Northern Ireland and the Republic,” she said.

"If they have a pet passport they will have renounced their right to go to the Republic!

"That actually makes the border more of an obstruction than having a border control post on it, because at least in that eventuality you can still cross over.”

Meanwhile UUP peer Lord Empey called the regulations “an affront to our status as citizens of Northern Ireland in the UK", and said he fears that “there is going to be a conveyer belt of these regulations as far as the eye can see".

DUP peer Lord Dodds lamented that the regulations existed to implement the will of a "foreign jurisdiction" – namely the EU – telling the House: "In the 21st century, we shouldn't accept colonial rule. We've abolished it elsewhere.”

He went on to add: "I detect some people in the chamber almost smiling and thinking 'this is all very detailed and we are talking about dogs and cats – this is not worthy of this chamber'…

"Quite frankly, I believe these matters do need to be properly scrutinised. These things matter to the owners of pets, and they should matter to all citizens who believe in democracy.