Unionists dismiss Northern Ireland Protocol breakthrough claims as 'kite-flying'

The Times reported on Wednesday that a proposal that would avoid routine checks on goods entering NI from GB has been accepted by the European Union.

However, both the DUP and TUV have rejected the report as containing nothing substantial that would indicate meaningful progress.

DUP MP Ian Paisley said: “Kite-flying, wishful thinking by commentators and background briefing will not make the substantive changes needed to satisfy our seven tests and restore devolution.

NI Protocol checks have been taking place at the Port of Larne

“Over eighteen months ago we outlined the parameters for the way forward. We set our tests and those continue to be our yardstick for measuring any deal between the EU and UK.”

Mr Paisley added: “The message has landed in Brussels and London that there will be no restoration of the NI Executive until the Protocol is replaced with arrangements that unionists can support.

“It was a mistake to press ahead and ignore the opposition of unionists in 2020. That has been recognised in London, Dublin, Brussels and Washington. They should not make the same mistake twice.

“So let’s focus on the prize of a solution instead of the speculation. The protocol must be replaced by arrangements that restore NI’s place in the UK internal market and our constitutional position must be respected.”

TUV leader Jim Allister also dismissed the report as “kite-flying”.

He said: “Today’s kite flying exercise in ‘The Times’ illustrates just how feeble the government’s efforts are when it comes to resolving the constitutional crisis of the protocol.

“The suggestions do nothing to address the fundamental sovereignty issues of Northern Ireland being subject to a foreign legislature whose laws we don’t make and can’t change. Nor, do they address the equally obnoxious constitutional affront of being in a foreign VAT regime, foreign Single Market and under a foreign Customs Code.

"These are the core issues, which the current talks are not even addressing.”

Mr Allister added: “Unless and until the UK reclaims the EU’s ill-gotten sovereignty over Northern Ireland, they are wasting everyone’s time.

“As I’ve said repeatedly it is the legal text of the iniquitous protocol that counts, not the spin of Downing Street.

