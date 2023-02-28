Writing an exclusive opinion piece in the News Letter today, Mr Sunak said that PSNI officers go out to keep people safe every day and that the "appalling" on PSNI DCI John Caldwell in Omagh last week is a reminder of how perilous this work still is.

"There can be no return to the days of violence here," he said. "Leadership is essential to grip the cultural and political challenge which still allows space for those who would coerce our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We cannot allow a political culture to emerge where people think it is harmless fun to glorify the violence of the past. And we must tackle head on the new fashion for running down a hard-won peace made a quarter of a century ago, on the backs of many brave men and women."The DUP MLA Gordon Lyons responded that it is not possible to draw a moral distinction between attacking a police officer in 1973 and 2023.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland today.

"The Prime Minister is right to be concerned about a political culture where people think the glorification of terrorism has no effect," he said. "That is exactly why the DUP has sought to introduce amendments to the Government’s Legacy Bill that propose the creation of a new offence based on section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 establishing an offence of glorifying terrorism in Northern Ireland.”

TUV Knockagh council candidate James Strange also welcomed the Prime Minister's comments, but hoped they will go "beyond mere words".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Let’s not forget that he is in Northern Ireland today in an attempt to sell his deal with the EU as a basis for unionists to accept Michelle O'Neill as First Minister of Northern Ireland. Yet just a few days ago, Sinn Fein organised a commemoration for two bombers who were killed by their own bomb. This was an attack in which they set out to take the lives of members of the security forces."

The government and all Stormont Executive parties were also invited to comment.