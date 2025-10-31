Catherine Connolly was elected as new President of the Republic of Ireland last weekend. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Unionists have hit out at Ireland’s President-Elect for making her post-landslide Belfast debut at a Gaelic-only festival instead of a cross-community event.

The TUV stated the “promotion of the Irish language has been overwhelmingly associated with one political tradition” in Northern Ireland, while the UUP has reminded there are “protocols and procedures” to be followed by visiting foreign heads of state.

Their statements followed Catherine Connolly’s appearance at the beginning of a five-day Irish language festival on Wednesday night. It was her first trip to Northern Ireland since her landslide election victory, following a campaign in which she was backed by Sinn Fein plus a raft of the Republic’s smaller parties.

She took time to pose for pictures with members of the public at the opening night event of Oireachtas na Samhna in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, as well as with the city’s SDLP deputy mayor, Paul Doherty.

Only Irish is spoken at the five-day cultural event, and Ms Connolly has stated she wants Gaelic to be the working language of her seven years in office.

During her campaign, she pledged to make her first formal trip as president a journey to Belfast; Wednesday’s appearance wasn’t that. Rather than an official presidential visit, she was there in her previous role as chair of a joint committee on the Irish language in the Republic’s parliament.

Although newly elected head of state, she can’t make a formal visit as president until after her inauguration next weekend.

But it was still her post-election Belfast debut; the TUV’s culture spokesman, Mid and East Antrim councillor Matthew Warwick, hit out at the President-Elect for doing that at something he argued is overwhelmingly aimed at just one of Northern Ireland’s political traditions instead of a cross-community event.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken reinforced that foreign heads of state have to follow procedures and protocols.

“The attendance, programming and messaging reflects a nationalist-aligned agenda, rather than a festival intended to include and engage the full diversity of Northern Ireland’s communities,” said Mr Warwick. “The attendance of the Sinn Fein-backed candidate for the Irish presidency underscored this point.

“The reality shown by events like this raises serious questions about the claims repeatedly made by Irish language activists that Irish is ‘for everyone’. In practice, the promotion of Irish has been overwhelmingly associated with one political tradition.”

He also argued her presence “raised wider constitutional issues”, as in the Belfast Agreement the Republic ceded its claim that the entire island was one “national territory”.

“Yet here we have an Irish president behaving as though she has jurisdiction or relevance in Northern Ireland,” Mr Warwick said.

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken pointed out that foreign heads of state are expected to follow a series of official restrictions when visiting the UK.

“The Irish language is a rich cultural expression that is enjoyed and cherished by many across the islands,” he said. “Events marking it shouldn’t be used for political point-scoring.

“While the Irish President-Elect is welcome in any private capacity, in her role there are protocols and procedures to be followed, including notification to His Majesty’s Government.

