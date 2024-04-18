Unionists 'ignored' as Northern Ireland Council goes with 'Ireland's True Nature' tourism branding

A sign at the entrance to Slieve Gullion forest park near Newry, Co Down.

The DUP has “strenuously” rejected the branding of Newry, Mourne and Down as ‘Ireland’s True Nature’ over concerns the unionist community has been “ignored”.

DUP councillor Glyn Hanna said: “Our group leader has spent a lot of time and effort on this and we spoke about it among ourselves and we believe that we have pretty much been ignored.

“This strategy reflects very little on the whole community, we make 23% of the community and Ulster Scots is mentioned only twice as far as I can see.

“And actually, ‘Ireland’s True Nature’ is not a title we can support. Where is Ireland’s true nature, it could be anywhere in Ireland, so we will not be supporting this most strenuously and we will be bringing it up again in full council.”

SDLP councillor, Killian Feehan voiced his support for the strategy saying: “I think what has been proposed here is excellent and I think the tone of the brand plugs in well to other destination marketing brands on the island.“I think this is inclusive and equitable as well.

Newry Mourne and Down Council held a six week public consultation on the draft tourism strategy in September 2023 with contributions from stakeholders and citizens.The chamber heard only 34 responses were received including two emails.

Further environmental objections to the Tourism Strategy and Action Plan 2024-29 were also raised by Alliance as the councils’ UNESCO Global Geopark of ‘Mourne Gullion Strangford’ is to be promoted on an international market.

Alliance councillor, Jill Truesdale raised concerns that the rural area infrastructure could not cope with increased traffic and footfall.

She said: “I have very real concerns about it. The number of responses to the consultation is really poor.

“There is a lack of actual nitty gritty, the specifics and real detail on the framework.“Economic growth is often associated with environmental degradation. Infinite growth on a finite planet doesn’t work.

“Many of the roads in the area are not built for the volume of traffic, carparks can not be magically created, there is no land available.

“Every year we see the same thing, traffic chaos on the road and councillors calling for sensible parking, but it should have been brought up at this stage before encouraging people to come into the area.

“In addition encouraging people into the fragile areas of course means humans will create rubbish.