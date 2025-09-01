Unionists join in with slamming threat against children of Irish deputy leader Simon Harris

​​Unionists have joined in with condemnation of online intimidation concerning the children of Irish deputy leader Simon Harris.

The Fine Gael leader and former taoiseach's family were the subject of at least one threatening social media post at the weekend.

DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon has said regardless of the hue of people's politics, everyone should stand with Mr Harris on this issue.

Mr Harris, a father or two, told the media he had received "direct threats" online "targeting my family".

Irish police are investigating after the family of tanaiste Simon Harris were the subject of a threat (or threats plural) online (picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Reports of the story published by RTE, The Sun, and the Press Association refer both to plural "threats" and to a singular "threat".

The threatening wording has not been publicly reported, nor is it clear on which platform it was published.

Gardai are investigating.

Mr Shannon said: "I think everyone who puts their name forward to be elected to serve the people opt to do that because of compassion for the people, and interest in making lives better.

"At no stage of the game should your wife or children be subjected to any threats.

"I think every one of us should be nailing our colours to the mast and supporting him and making sure his family know he's not doing this alone – that we as politicians, whatever hue or whatever side we come from – can stand together to support each-other whenever threats are made.

"We all stand together at this time with him, with his family and with his children to ensure that united we stand in relation to standing up against those who think it's ok to threaten people."

And party colleague Diane Forsythe, MLA for South Down, said: "I don't even think it's a unionist or a nationalist issue. I think any sort of threats against anyone in public life are completely unacceptable.

"We're in such an online world and things have changed much quicker than the rate at which laws in the country have changed.

"It's terrible that people have been able to get around this...

"Often with the online abuse the accounts are anonymous, they're difficult to trace, it's difficult to pose who posted out of them.

"We really do need to see an advancement of the legislation to afford better protections to everyone, not just politicians."

In a statement, Mr Harris said: “This weekend, I received direct threats targeting my family.

“As a father, I have very strong views and feelings on this as you can imagine.

“As a political leader, I find it unacceptable in every way.

“Let me be clear: threatening people – any person – is a crime.”

Mr Harris added: “Threatening children is despicable. It is cowardice and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.”

Mr Harris has received threats before, including a phoned bomb threat.

Protests have also been held outside his home.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said: “I condemn unreservedly the abhorrent threats made to tanaiste Simon Harris and his family.

"Such threats to people in public life are unacceptable.