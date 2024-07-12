'Unionists must always put country before party' brethren told at Benburb Twelfth

Orange Order deputy grand master Harold Henning at a previous Twelfth. Photo: Philip Magowan / PressEye

​Unionist politicians have been urged to always “put country before party” whatever the challenges.

​That was the plea from the Orange Order’s deputy grand master as he addressed those attending the Twelfth celebrations at Benburb in Co Tyrone.

Harold Henning said one of the key challenges facing unionism is the need to encourage non-voters to take part in the electoral process, and to “re-energise unionist politics” with an attractive message, while another is effective opposition to the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It remains our earnest hope that those MPs recently elected, no matter which party they represent, will work tirelessly to find a unity of purpose and provide a strong voice for the unionist people here in Northern Ireland,” he said.

"The general election also raised a number of very familiar issues, with voter turnout to the fore.

"There is a real challenge for unionism as a whole, in ensuring that we re-engage with non-voters and to re-energise unionist politics as an electoral force with a strong, attractive message. That work needs to start now – not a few weeks before an election.”Mr Henning said the Orange Institution has played an important role in the elections of past generations, and is “willing to go the extra mile to help political unionism” in the challenges ahead.

"The leadership of this Institution has for some time maintained a desire to see closer collaboration between the leadership of our pro-Union political parties – and we remain committed to that goal,” he said.

"The need for working together is to maximise unionist representation at all levels of government.

"Therefore, we will continue to encourage discussions between our political representatives with the overarching message that country should always come before party or individual self-interest.”