Unionists reject Murphy Review on the Windsor Framework as 'whitewash' and 'missed opportunity'

The Windsor Framework has no support from any of Stormont's unionist MLAs.

Stormont’s three unionist parties have criticised a key review of the Windsor Framework – claiming it has failed to address the underlying problems with the deal, and the impact it is having on trade with the rest of the UK.

The study, led by the former Labour Secretary of State Lord Murphy, was initiated when the Irish Sea border arrangements failed to get cross-community support in the Assembly last year.

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson MP has described the outcome of the review as “a total failure” and a missed opportunity to pursue “the radical solutions required” to restore Northern Ireland’s full place in the United Kingdom.The UUP’s Steve Aiken says that while Lord Murphy has done his job, the report doesn’t go far enough and “does not deal with the fundamental challenge”.

Jim Allister has also criticised the report, saying it is “a moment for truth for unionists” – and that there should be no Stormont Executive with the Protocol in place.

The Murphy Review has found that small and medium-sized companies are “often bewildered” by new rules and processes – and that “some gaps” remain in how Northern Ireland can “meaningfully influence” EU laws that apply to it.

It argues that “there is no doubt” businesses have “taken on a considerable number of extra burdens”, and has recommended ways to simplify administrative processes for businesses and improve regulatory clarity.

The report also backs the concept of dual market access, saying that both the UK government and Stormont Executive should “emphasise and publicise” its “commercial benefits”. The concept has been contested by unionists, because of the disruption to internal UK trade, particularly for the manufacturing industry.

Suggestions by Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance about the presence of a European Commission office in Belfast and some form of Northern Ireland observer status at the European Parliament were noted, but not backed by the report.DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the review “has failed to deliver serious or lasting solutions. Indeed, this work has not been taken seriously by the UK Government.

“The Irish Sea border was imposed without the support of unionists. Yet the terms of reference for the review required that recommendations be capable of commanding cross-community consent. In effect, there has been a nationalist veto over this process and it is not surprising therefore, that the review is a total failure to deal with the real issue at the heart of the problem”.

The East Belfast MP added: “The review has not challenged the reality of Northern Ireland being subject to laws made in a foreign jurisdiction. Nor has it challenged the UK Government’s failure to implement previous agreements which were designed to help support the UK internal market. There is no acknowledgement that full restitution of Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market will require radical change to legal agreements with the EU”.

Jim Allister said the review was only ever intended to be a whitewash. The TUV leader said: “This report, however, is a moment for truth for unionists and, in particular, for unionist parties which have been implementing through Stormont the Union-dismantling Protocol.

“There can no longer be the pretence, dressed up in the nonsense of ‘Safeguarding the Union’ that the Irish Sea border is gone, or going. The Murphy Review copper-fastens it. Its crude message is: sup it up! The question now is will the DUP and UUP meekly do so”.

He said his party believes there “should be no Stormont Executive so long as the Protocol prevails”.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said the UK’s ‘faithful implementers’ “seem happy to allow ever greater diversion within our internal market”.

“Lord Murphy's report was created whilst the UK Government negotiated a ‘reset deal’ with the EU and it is noted that this aspect receives a brief mention.

