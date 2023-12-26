Unionists urged not to give Sinn Fein a 'character reference' ahead of election in Republic

​Unionists should think twice about providing Sinn Fein with a “character reference” ahead of the next general election in the Republic, according to Jim Allister.

TUV leader Jim Allister. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

With 2024 a potential election year south of the border, the TUV leader said that although the Republic is a “foreign jurisdiction” over which unionists have no control, it would be helpful to Sinn Fein aspirations in Dublin if they were heading up a devolved government at Stormont.​

In an interview with the Press Association earlier this week, Irish deputy premier and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin didn’t rule out the possibility of forming a government with Sinn Fein in the future.

Mr Allister said: "Unionists have no control over who will form the next government in the Republic. As it is a foreign jurisdiction that is as it should be. Unionists do, however, have a say in who forms the government in Northern Ireland.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin

"If Sinn Fein being in government in Dublin will further their goal of an all-Ireland, being part of a Stormont executive is only going to further that objective all the more.

"With the [Northern Ireland] Protocol giving them the tools to build an all-Ireland economy it would be madness for unionists to accept an Uncle Tom role in a republican led government in Belfast.”

Mr Allister added: "It is incumbent upon all unionists at Stormont to reflect on what the consequences are of giving Sinn Fein a character reference they can wave in the faces of the southern electorate by going into government with republicans here."

In his Press Association interview, Micheal Martin said a Fianna Fail coalition government with Sinn Fein would pose “huge difficulties” for his party.

Asked by reporters if he would accept the role of tanaiste by going into coalition as a minority partner with Sinn Fein, Mr Martin said: “Our aim is to go in and I’m elected as taoiseach”.

He said he did not accept that it was certain that Sinn Fein would be in the next government.