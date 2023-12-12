Unionists urged to reject 'bribe or blackmail' as government offers £2.5bn package

​Unionists must resist the temptation to agree to the restortation of Stormont in return for a cash injection from Westminster.

Keith Ratcliffe of the TUV. Photo: ABC Council

That is the view of TUV chairman Keith Ratcliffe, who said the constitutional future of Northern Ireland should not be called into question for “a few more pounds”.

The UK Government has offered a £2.5bn financial package to support the return of the Stormont executive.

Councillor Ratcliffe said: “However one describes the offer from Westminster – a bribe or blackmail – no true unionist should accept it as the price for the Union.

“Make no mistake – there are powerful forces in Northern Ireland who are currently seeking to condition the unionist people to meekly accept a betrayal which would see the return of unionist ministers meekly return to serve in a [NI] Protocol implementing Executive."

Cllr Ratcliffe urged unionists to “remain resolute,” and added: “The constitutional future of Northern Ireland is not something which should be decided because of the supposed promise of a few more pounds.

“TUV is clear – Ulster should not be for sale. Do other unionists share that position? We will soon find out.”

Meanwhile, Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry has described the promised government cash injection as a “short-term sugar rush”.

Mr Farry said: "It is in the right space, talking about some of the right ideas in terms of things that need to happen but the quantums of money on the table are simply not sufficient," he told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.

"This is about the future of Northern Ireland and we need to make sure that Northern Ireland has sufficient resources to have sustainable public finances. As things stand this is not the case. The figures offered yesterday aren't deeply embedded into our finances.

"We will get a short-term sugar rush in terms of resources, but we will be back in the same situation within 18 months to two years and that doesn't really serve anyone's interests."