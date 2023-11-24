Unionists welcome the release of hostages by Hamas but anxious wait remains for families of remaining Israeli captives

News that Hamas has freed a number of hostages after a gruelling 49 days in captivity has been warmly welcomed across the world, including in Northern Ireland.

Jim Shannon, the DUP’s spokesman on human rights who has closely followed the carnage in the Middle East since October 7, voiced his happiness at the move, but noted that he is still saying “prayers for all those that are still captive – there's no indication when their freedom will be accomplished”.

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said he hopes this is a sign of things to come, and heralds a move towards peace.

On Friday, it emerged that Hamas had handed over 13 Israeli hostages whom it had kidnapped from Israeli territory on October 7.

People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Meanwhile, 11 Thai nationals were also freed (earlier reporters had indicated it was 12), as was a Filipino hostage.

The deal had been brokered by gulf Arab state Qatar, which has often come under fire for its own rights violations, and is also home to a number of expatriate Hamas figures.

The deal involved an agreement for a temporary pause in hostilities and the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners – mainly women and children – being held by Israel.

Mr Shannon said that the freed Hamas hostages had spent weeks “in cellars and in the basements of hotels and apartment buildings: they haven't seen daylight for some time”.

"Their every wish was to get home, when their every thought was they weren't going to,” he said.

"We welcome it wholeheartedly. The fact is that every day there's a ceasefire extra then another 10 hostages potentially can be freed as well is also good news.

"The fact the IDF and government are agreeable to this I think is a massive step in the right direction.

"It comes at a time when everybody feared for the future of the Israeli hostages.

"I think to be fair as well, I'd say this: Qatar have been heavily involved in this [deal]. And while I have many doubts about their sincerity (if that's the way to put it), the thing is, they've been instrumental in securing the release of hostages and I think they're to be congratulated as well.”

Mr Butler meanwhile said: "Any movement towards the release of hostages has to be welcomed and all these measures perhaps could be seen, in the round, as confidence-building: that perhaps they're moving to a peace settlement.

"It's welcome, absolutely welcome. But we have to build on this, keep the momentum going, and see all hostages released, and then intensive negotiations to secure peace in the region."

The Israeli prime minister’s office has released the names of the hostages that have been freed.

In statement, a spokesperson for the PM said: "The Israeli government embraces our citizens returning home." The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abductees and missing persons.

"Our citizens underwent an initial medical examination and their families were informed by the appointed officials that they were back. In addition, 11 foreign citizens were released."

The statement lists the names as: Asher family – Doron Katz Asher (34 years old), Raz Asher (age four) and Aviv Asher (two years old).

Aloni family – Daniele Aloni (45 years old) and Emilia Aloni (age six).Monder family – Ruth Munder (age 78), Keren Munder (54) and Ohad Munder (age nine).

Adina Moshe (age 72) – Hanna Katzir (age 76) – Margalit Mozes (age 77) – Channah Peri (age 79) – Yafa Adar (85).

Meanwhile, Lord David Cameron has warned Israel that its long-term security depends on the Palestinians also being able to live in “peace and stability and security”.

The Foreign Secretary made the remarks on the second day of his trip to the Middle East, where he has met both Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

The former prime minister visited the Occupied Palestinian Territories on Friday, committing a further £30 million in aid for the people of Gaza.

Lord Cameron, speaking amid the first significant halt in the fighting since the conflict began, warned Israel that it needed to look beyond the conflict and consider the need for Palestinians to live in “stability” too.

He told the BBC: “Ultimately, there won’t be long-term safety and security and stability for Israel unless there is long-term safety, security and stability for the Palestinian people.

“And you have to start thinking about the future… You’ve got to paint a picture of actually the Palestinians living in peace, stability and security.”

He also expressed deep concern about violence by settlers in the West Bank.

Lord Cameron said: “People are actually targeting and on occasion killing Palestinian civilians, it’s completely unacceptable and those people responsible for that, it’s not good enough just to arrest them, they need to be arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned. These are crimes.”

Mr Sunak earlier said the UK will work with partners in the Middle East to “make sure that this deal sticks”, as more life-saving humanitarian aid began entering Gaza as part of the agreement.

He told broadcasters: “We’ve consistently pushed for sustained humanitarian pauses so that we could get more aid into Gaza and get hostages out, so this is a very welcome development.