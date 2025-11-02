Unionists will not be bullied by Sinn Fein threats to Paul Givan, says deputy First Minister

By Iain Gray
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 16:55 GMT
Emma Little-Pengelly said unionists won't be bullied over the Education Minister's trip to Israel. Image: Emma Little-Pengelly/Facebookplaceholder image
Unionists will not be bullied by Sinn Fein threats to Paul Givan, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has said.

The DUP politician’s comments came after Sinn Fein announced they’d back a People Before Profit motion of no confidence in the Education Minister, in the wake of his trip to Israel.

In a post on her social media accounts, the deputy First Minister stated: “Unionists will not be bullied. The DUP has no interest in what Sinn Fein has to say about who should or shouldn’t serve in our ministerial team.

“We see the faux outrage and petty politicking. No attempt at bullying, by SF or their friends across a pan-republican agenda, will succeed.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll launched the motion of no confidence. Image: Gerry Carroll/Facebookplaceholder image
She went on to add that the motion of no confidence “can’t pass as it requires cross community support”.

Meanwhile the UUP has stated it won’t back the no-confidence move either, hitting out at People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll for posting “Victory to the Palestinian resistance” on October 7, 2023 – the day Hamas attacked Israel and killed hundreds of civilians, sparking two years of conflict in Gaza.

Stated an Ulster Unionist spokesman: “As a party, we have consistently and unequivocally voiced our disgust about the tragedy of October 7th, and the devastating loss of life that has followed in both Israel and Gaza.

“However, given the dark and deeply troubling message posted at the time of the attack by Gerry Carroll, it is clear that this motion is not grounded in empathy. That message posted still remains, telling us all that this was a deliberate and dastardly message of solidarity for murder.

“Therefore, it is inarguable that this motion is an act of politicking on the backs of thousands of people who have been killed, maimed, and left destitute.

“We share and understand the deep frustration and anguish felt by many across Northern Ireland at the ongoing suffering in the Middle East.

“At a time when our communities are crying out for leadership and delivery from Stormont, we need a focus on finding solutions together rather than more divisive rhetoric that delivers nothing for those we serve.”

The News Letter contacted Alliance asking where they stand on the motion, but the party did not reply.

