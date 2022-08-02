Unions expect strike vote as more councils hit by action

Bin collection is amongst the services likely to see massive disruption if strike action by Unite, GMB and NIPSA members goes ahead

Councils across Northern Ireland were rocked by strikes from members of the Unite trade union earlier this year.

Some councils were harder hit than others in terms of disruption, with a variation in Unite membership across the 11 local government areas.

Ballot results are expected in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council today that could, in contrast, see three trade unions – GMB, Nipsa and Unite – stage walkouts if members give the go-ahead.

Alan Perry, from the GMB union, said: “Obviously it’s disappointing that management has been so far unable to address the concerns of our members, their employees.

“Unfortunately we have felt there has been no other option but to prepare for possible industrial action if our members, as we expect, have voted to do so.”

Elsewhere, the Ards and North Down Council is facing a similar prospect.

A ballot on possible strike action in Ards and North Down involving both GMB and NIPSA is due to open today, while the Unite union remains in dispute with councils across Northern Ireland following its strikes earlier this year.

Unite members in the Mid Ulster council, meanwhile, are continuing with a four-week period of strike action that started on July 25.

The council yesterday urged Unite members to “reconsider a proposed 4% pay increase for staff over two years, on top of the national pay offer which would bring a further 10% rise this year for those on the lowest scales”.

The council, in a statement, added: “The local proposal in Mid Ulster is by far the most generous currently on offer from any council in Northern Ireland.

“The council believes it demonstrates good faith and commitment to enhancing and improving staff’s terms and conditions, specifically among lowest paid employees, in an affordable and realisable manner.”

On the Ards and North Down ballot, Mr Perry said: “It appears that Ards and North Down council don’t recognise the severity of the situation with all three trade unions preparing for possible industrial action.”

Mr Perry, speaking to the News Letter, suggested the prospect of a breakthrough appears remote as things stand.

“It is quite clear that council have given no authority to senior officers to negotiate with trade unions,” he said.