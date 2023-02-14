University staff to strike at both Queen's and UU today, tomorrow and Thursday as employers begin talks

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st February 2023 Staff members at the University of Ulster in Belfast pictured on a picket line at university employees across Northern Ireland take industrial action over pay, working conditions and pensions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The University and College Union (UCU) announced on Monday that the three consecutive days of strike action will go ahead at a total of 150 universities.

The union, meanwhile, said "talks with the employers over pay and working conditions continue".

A union spokesperson added: "Over 70,000 staff are striking at 150 universities on Tuesday 14, Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 February. The disputes are over pay and conditions, and also pensions."

Both Queen's University, Belfast and Ulster University are included in the list of institutions where strikes are due to take place.

"UCU entered Acas negotiations with the employer representative today [Monday]. The union is calling for employers to make a well-rounded offer, including commitments on casualisation and workload, as well as pay, which it can put to members."

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “We are pleased the employers have agreed to enter the Acas process in order to try and resolve our dispute.

“The union has been clear, we need an offer that addresses the key issues affecting our members – specifically on casualisation and workloads. We haven’t had that yet.

“The sector has more than enough money to pay and treat people fairly, and employers have the power to do so.

“I am incredibly proud of UCU members whose dedication to improving their working standards and education has gotten us this far.”