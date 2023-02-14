‘​Unprecedented inflationary pressures causing rates increases’: ABC Council

Bin collections could be set to change to every three weeks in the Mid and East Antrim Council area

​Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council (ABC) agreed a relatively low rates rise at just under 6%, while Ards and North Down have increased rates bills by 6.8% for 2023.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council was also met on Tuesday to approve an increase of 7.95%.

Rates cover the cost of a range of public services including bin collection and leisure provision.

Expenditure has been higher than usual, with the cost of heating large leisure facilities proving particularly crippling as energy prices have risen considerably.

The ABC increase equates to an additional 47p per week, or £2.04 per month, for householders.

The council said the increase reflects “the stark reality of significant hikes in operating costs due to unprecedented inflationary pressures, rising energy, contractual and staffing costs, and the wider ongoing economic uncertainty”.

That explanation was typical of statements issued by many of the councils following rates increases of between 4.9% and 7.99%.

ABC mayor Paul Greenfield, said: “Never in the history of council has elected members and Council officers faced as sharp an increase in the cost of living.

"The impact of high inflation together with unavoidable pressures regarding energy, fuel, contractual and salary increases has created a huge strain on the organisation and the 2023/24 budget."

Causeway Coast mayor Ivor Wallace said that “unprecedented rises in utility and energy costs” along with other factors, have burdened the council with “almost £7.2m of additional financial pressures“.

Household rate increases across all councils:

Belfast City Council – 7.99%

Mid Ulster – 7.3%

Newry, Mourne and Down – 5.99%.

Fermanagh and Omagh – 5.59%

Lisburn and Castlereagh – 7.49%

Mid and East Antrim – 5.43%

Derry and Strabane – 7.97%

Causeway Coast and Glens – 7.95%

Antrim and Newtownabbey – 4.9%

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon – 5.96%