US President Donald Trump has been presented with a pennant from Royal Portrush Golf Club during a meeting with Northern Ireland politicians.

Mr Trump is known as an avid golf fan, owning many courses around the world - and having recently played with top Northern Ireland golfer Rory McIlroy.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly met Mr Trump as part of the St Patrick's Day festivities in Washington DC, where he posed for photographs with her as she presented him with a personalized flag from Royal Portrush Golf Club.

She said the president spoke briefly about the "historic relationship" between the US and Northern Ireland, and that he also referenced Portrush hosting one of golf's most prestigious championships later this year - The Open.

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly presenting US President Donald Trump with a personalized flag from Royal Portrush Golf Club, at the US Capitol in Washington DC. Issue date: Wednesday March 12, 2025.

Expectations are high for the event given the huge attendance of almost 240,000 spectators to it the last time it was hosted in Portrush in 2019.

The goal is to try to attract another bumper crowd for the 17-20 July 2025 tournament.

During the celebrations Mr Trump also called Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy a “talented” and “fantastic” player, who he had played a round of golf with three weeks ago.

Mr Trump made the comments while in the Oval Office when he praised Mr McIlroy as one of his favourite golfers.

“I think Rory’s great, he’s a great golfer,” he said.

“He just won two weeks ago, he’s a great guy, I played golf with him three weeks ago and he’s a really fantastic player.

“He’s in good form too, when he played with me he played very well I can tell you. Rory is certainly one of the favourites, he’s a very talented player.”

DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is also in the US at present, helping to make arrangements for a partnership celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.