It has been reported that Rishi Sunak was speaking to reporters as he flew to California to meet the US president.

He described next month's anniversary as a "very important milestone to commemorate and celebrate".

Mr Biden has been a vocal supporter of the peace deal.

"I know reports have said that the president is keen to come to Ireland at some point, but I'll be inviting him formally to come celebrate the Good Friday Anniversary in the first instance" the prime minister said on Sunday and the BBC have reported.

"Hopefully he will be able to make it."

Mr Biden previously warned that peace in Northern Ireland should not be disturbed as a result of complications caused by Brexit, in particular the Northern Ireland Protocol.

US President Joe Biden