News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

US President Joe Biden to meet King and Prime Minister during July visit to the UK

​Joe Biden will meet the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits the UK before heading to Lithuania and Finland in an overseas trip from July 9-13, the White House said.
By Dominic McGrath, PA Political Staff
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 16:01 BST

A visit to the UK had long been expected and comes after Mr Sunak visited Washington last month for talks with the US president.

"President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) with President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Mr Biden will meet the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits the UK before heading to Lithuania and Finland in an overseas trip from July 9-13, the White House said.The then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) with President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Mr Biden will meet the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits the UK before heading to Lithuania and Finland in an overseas trip from July 9-13, the White House said.
The then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) with President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Mr Biden will meet the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits the UK before heading to Lithuania and Finland in an overseas trip from July 9-13, the White House said.
Most Popular

Mr Biden made a brief trip to Northern Ireland earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, meeting the Prime Minister for brief talks in Belfast.

The White House said that after visiting the UK Mr Biden would "then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11- 12 to attend the 74th Nato Summit".

"On July 13, President Biden will visit Helsinki, Finland for a US-Nordic Leaders Summit."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The apparently short trip by Mr Biden comes after the US and the UK announced a new partnership, the "Atlantic Declaration", to bolster economic security.

Announced during Mr Sunak's visit to the White House, it included commitments on easing trade barriers, closer defence industry ties and a data protection deal.

While both sides used that Washington visit to hail the strength of US-UK ties, Mr Biden has not been afraid of occasionally criticising London.

Mr Biden in May claimed that he visited the island of Ireland earlier this year to ensure the "Brits didn't screw around", amid ongoing American concern about the impact of Brexit on the peace process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During that visit, the President told the Irish parliament in Dublin that he believed the UK should be working more closely with the administration in the south of Ireland to support Northern Ireland.

Related topics:Joe BidenPresidentPrime MinisterRishi SunakLithuaniaFinland