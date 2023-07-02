A visit to the UK had long been expected and comes after Mr Sunak visited Washington last month for talks with the US president.

"President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) with President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Mr Biden will meet the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits the UK before heading to Lithuania and Finland in an overseas trip from July 9-13, the White House said.

Mr Biden made a brief trip to Northern Ireland earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, meeting the Prime Minister for brief talks in Belfast.

The White House said that after visiting the UK Mr Biden would "then travel to Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11- 12 to attend the 74th Nato Summit".

"On July 13, President Biden will visit Helsinki, Finland for a US-Nordic Leaders Summit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The apparently short trip by Mr Biden comes after the US and the UK announced a new partnership, the "Atlantic Declaration", to bolster economic security.

Announced during Mr Sunak's visit to the White House, it included commitments on easing trade barriers, closer defence industry ties and a data protection deal.

While both sides used that Washington visit to hail the strength of US-UK ties, Mr Biden has not been afraid of occasionally criticising London.

Mr Biden in May claimed that he visited the island of Ireland earlier this year to ensure the "Brits didn't screw around", amid ongoing American concern about the impact of Brexit on the peace process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad