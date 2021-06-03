US President Joe Biden to meet Queen in Windsor Castle next week

The head of state will welcome the American leader and First Lady Jill Biden to Windsor Castle on Sunday June 13.

Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall, which will be held in Carbis Bay between June 11-13.

The Queen met Mr Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump when he made a state visit to the UK in June 2019, in the last days of Theresa May’s premiership.

President of the United States, Joe Biden and Queen Elizabeth II.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden sent their condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

Mr Biden and his wife said they were keeping the royal family “in our hearts during this time”.

Having taken up his post in the Oval Office, the coronavirus pandemic has limited opportunities for Mr Biden to travel outside of the US, meaning the G7 gathering will be his first foreign engagement in person.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: “The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021.”

