Ed Bisset is 73 and from Alaska and pastors Clady Water Baptist Church in Templepatrick.

Yesterday he told the News Letter he is supporting Trump on his record on the economy - while disapproving of his "extra curricular activities".

Today he got in touch again to expand on Trump's successes while in office.

Americans living in Northern Ireland give their views on the Trump Vs Harris election. From top left: Dr Nik Ribianszky from Michigan, Anna Robinson from Minnesota, Austin Mackintosh from Texas. Bottom from left: Risa Basselin from Chicago, Sigga Sharp from California, Ed Bisset from Alaska.

He praised Trump's renegotiation of the (North American Free Trade Agreement) NAFTA trade deal with the US, Mexico and Canada. "They said it couldn't be done but he went and did it anyway."

He also applauds Trump ditching the anti-nuclear proliferation treaty with Iran. "Instead he locked Iran down with international economic sanctions."

Ed also strongly defended the electoral college system, which sees ordinary Americans elect representatives to a 'college' who then go on to elect the President.

US founding fathers designed the system, he noted, to stop the largest population centres of California and New York from dominating Presidential elections.

Risa Basselin, 22, from Chicago is an anti-racism researcher and campaigner living in Belfast.

She feels "very disheartened" about the election.

Asked if she will stay up to follow the results, she replies: "It depends on how anxious I am."

She suffered "extreme bullying" as a non-republican teen in Texas when Trump was first elected.

"I have just not bought in to either candidate; for me they are both indicative of some future pain."

She would like to see a pro-choice candidate with a different perspective on Palestine - and more accessible education and healthcare for lower income families.

Austin Mackintosh, 38, from Texas is a youth worker living in Lisburn.

He is feeling "a wee bit of apprehension" about how either side will react after the election.

"It's just because of the extreme opinions and rhetoric."

He is not planning to stay up watching the results - unless his young children wake him up.

"We've lost sight of the social contract, the idea of what government is supposed to be - just caring for the nation,” he said. “It is now more about advancing people's agendas, career, financial situation or ideologies.

"Too many people have given up on even being willing to listen to an opposing opinion."

Anna Robinson 36 from Minnesota is a full time mum of three children living in Lisburn.

"I'll stay up for a bit for the count but not all night - I have three young kids," she said.

"It just makes me feel anxious - where everything is going to go and what the new policies are going to be.”

She does not want Trump to win - noting he was convicted of falsifying his election expenses.

"Isn't he just a power hungry man? It just seems like he doesn't really care for the well being of the poor and marginalized. It just feels like it's all game to him."

"Going forward I just hope whoever comes to power can try to unify America.”

Sigga Sharp, 20, from California is an Archeology student at QUB.

"I will stay up for a bit - but not all night," she said regarding the count.

She too notes Trump’s conviction - and that he was found liable for sexual assault.

"As a female voter, I can't, in good conscience, back that up. I'm also queer and he doesn't have any interest in protecting my marriage rights."

If he wins she intends to “avoid the country” during his term.

She is also concerned how either side might react if they lose – even postulating it could be the Democrats this time “storming the capital”.

"I think that everyone should accept the results and be kind to people no matter what their opinions are,” she adds.

Dr Nik Ribianszky, 53, from Michigan is a Senior Lecturer in history at QUB. She has voted for Harris.

"The Trump campaign has relied on stoking division among Americans – racism, xenophobia, homophobia and sexism from the very beginning,” she says

She intends to stay up until 2-3am to catch the results.

"We hope that our country is able to come together after this, and we don't have a repeat of January 6 (the storming of the capital when Trump lost to Biden).”