USA exists because it rejected colonial rule yet it wishes to impose it on Northern Ireland says TUV leader Jim Allister

TUV Leader Jim Allister has accused Americans of hypocrisy by urging unionists to rejoin Stormont.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:06 BST

He said: “As a week of unrestrained propaganda begins with Hillary Clinton urging unionists to become Union-dismantling Protocol implementers by rejoining Stormont, I must point out that not a single American politician would for one minute contemplate submitting any part of their country to foreign laws and jurisdiction, and, yet, this is what they demand for Northern Ireland.

“The USA would not even exist but for the determination of its founders to deliver themselves from colonial rule. Yet, this is precisely what they demand Unionists should submit to, including taxation without representation. The hypocrisy of our US visitors of this week and last is galling.

“It is telling, but not surprising, how support for the Belfast Agreement has gelled with support for the Windsor Whitewash, with the same cheerleaders for both. Each are designed to detach NI from the UK, with Windsor actually delivering what the Belfast Agreement could only aspire to, namely, GB now treated as a foreign country and NI tied into the same single market and customs territory as the Republic.

TUV leader Jim Allister at his party's recent conference at the Royal Hotel in CookstownTUV leader Jim Allister at his party's recent conference at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown
“Herein is the essence of why awake unionists now repudiate both.”

