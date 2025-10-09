UUP boss Mike Nesbitt backs Stormont's net zero targets - but suggests they could be revisited
The Assembly pressed ahead with its own climate law in 2022 – despite a warning from the UK climate change committee that the “ambitious” targets could undermine the credibility of its plans.
The High Court recently ruled that the long-delayed A5 road project was not consistent with the legal requirement to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – a decision being appealed by infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins.
The legislation was backed by the UUP and the other Executive parties, despite then-environment minister Edwin Poots having initially proposed less stringent targets. The law has been under growing scrutiny since the A5 ruling, with the DUP calling for targets to be changed. There has also been disquiet within the Ulster Unionist Party about its policy of sticking by the climate act.
Leader Mike Nesbitt has again backed the law – saying that it should be possible to build roads under the current targets. However, in an interview with the News Letter he did leave open the possibility of revisiting the current emissions targets.
Asked if it was time for the party to admit that it had got it wrong on the legislation in 2022, the UUP boss said it was “time to properly analyse the impact of the legal ruling on the A5”. He said the party needed to establish if that ruling was “repercussive” across other Stormont departments and projects.
Asked whether the party would review its position on the targets if it became increasingly clear that they are undeliverable, Mr Nesbitt said “We’ve had a court ruling that’s potentially repercussive, so let’s scope that out and see where we are. Then we will have an evidence base for taking action, which may or may not include reviewing our climate targets”.
The law commits all Stormont departments to ensure net NI emissions are at least 100% lower than the baseline level by 2050 – with an interim 48% target less than five years away. Every department must demonstrate what it is doing to help achieve the net zero target.