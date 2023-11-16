The Ulster Unionist Party has asked Belfast city council’s officers to clarify their position on its “undemocratic” Irish language signs policy, after a dispute with the Equality Commission on key advice which supported the scheme’s introduction.

Belfast City Council's policy on dual language street signs is under increased scrutiny from unionist parties on the council after News Letter revelations. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

There has been a surge in applications for dual language signs across Belfast – the vast majority in Irish – since the council lowered the threshold to 15% support from a street’s residents. Many of the applications are in unionist parts of the city.

The News Letter revealed this week that the Equality Commission denied advising the council on its policy. The council had claimed in an equality assessment that the commission’s advice was that the use of Irish in signage is a “neutral act”. The commission said it did not advise the council on its policy.

Now the Ulster Unionist Party is calling for a review into the matter.

The UUP’s Group Leader at City Hall, Alderman Sonia Copeland said “I am deeply concerned about the conflicting information being shared regarding the dual language street sign policy. With the policy only requiring 15% support of residents of a street or road before being sent to councillors for approval, I believe this is undemocratic. This percentage is far too low, and this type of decision must have a greater majority of a community wanting Ulster Scots or Irish street signs; otherwise, residents in a community will feel like they are having signage imposed on them, consequently damaging community relations.

She also raised concerns about the cost of the signs.

Alderman Copeland continued: “Whilst the Ulster Unionist Party is supportive of people’s right to speak and promote Irish, we are concerned that it is used as a political or sectarian tool by elements within republicanism and feel that any future legislation should be both costed accurately and not be allowed to create further division.