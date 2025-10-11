UUP conference: Robin Swann attacks Labour government's record - and says Windsor Framework can't continue

UUP MP Robin Swann.

UUP MP Robin Swann says that despite a decade in opposition, Labour was not prepared for the challenges of government, as he hit out at the party’s record in its first year in office.

The South Antrim MP accused Sir Keir Starmer’s administration of short sighted decision making – citing decisions affecting farmers and businesses.

He also said that prosecutions of veterans over Troubles-related incidents cannot continue – and neither can the imposition of the Irish Sea border.

Mr Swann told the UUP conference on Saturday: "Things can only get better. Or so they said. Despite a decade and a half of opposition to prepare, it’s now clear that Labour did not come into ngovernment with a plan that will make the average person, business or farmer better off – quite the opposite.

“Unfortunately, our small businesses, family farms and some of the most vulnerable in society have felt the brunt of the short-sighted decisions taken by the new government.

“The Ulster Unionist Parliamentary Party, Lord Elliott, Lord Empey and Lord Rogan and I have worked as a small but effective team across both Houses of Parliament.

“We have ensured that the Ulster Unionist voice is heard loud and clear. We have, as a group, engaged with the Secretary of State, with the Veterans Minister, with Labour and the Conservatives, on the priorities of this Party and the people of Northern Ireland”.

The former UUP leader also said that addressing the Legacy of the Troubles must be carried out in “a just and fair way”.

“Too many victims are without justice, too many victim-makers have gotten away scot-free, and too many of our servicemen feel the country they defended has turned its back on them. We will not let this continue – it cannot go on.

“Neither can the current Windsor Framework arrangements. We have made this clear at every opportunity. It is harming businesses, it is harming

farmers, and it is harming Northern Ireland consumers.

“The Windsor Framework simply is not working, and the Government need to stop tinkering around the edges and make meaningful reforms to