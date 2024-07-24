UUP councillor says there 'has to be a legal reason' for council secrecy - arguing it's 'above my pay grade'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Ulster Unionist councillor says “there has to be a legal reason” why Ards and North Down council aren’t releasing information on a call-in motion on flying the Union flag – arguing the issue “is above my pay grade”.

Mark Brooks also said the public has a perception that councillors are “having secret meetings” because of media coverage of the secrecy around the Bangor-based council’s decision.

He also told the News Letter it is not councillors who are at fault – it is the fact that the council itself won’t release the information.

The council has said that it won’t release the names of councillors because when asked, the anonymous elected representatives objected.

Ulster Unionist councillor Mark Brooks sits on Ards and North Down borough council.

Cllr Brooks said “the impression has been given [through media coverage] that meetings are being held in secret and decisions are not open and transparent.

“At the moment, there are legal issues as you are well aware, that the council is withholding the reason as to why the call-in was allowed”.

Asked if he agreed with the council decision, Cllr Brooks said “I actually don’t have an answer for that because I suppose there has to be a legal reason.

“It’s above my pay grade, it’s as simple as that”.

Asked if he didn’t think as an elected representative he had the right to know about the reasons for the decision, to make up his own mind, Mr Brooks said “I would like to know the reason, as a councillor, yes. And to keep everything as open and transparent as possible”.

He said the call-in system on councils is “crazy” because a majority democratic decision can be called in and reversed by a minority. However, he said that whilst the call-in motion had gone against unionists on this occasion, it could perhaps be a good thing west of the Bann “to protect our interests there”.