UUP councillor says there 'has to be a legal reason' for council secrecy - arguing it's 'above my pay grade'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark Brooks also said the public has a perception that councillors are “having secret meetings” because of media coverage of the secrecy around the Bangor-based council’s decision.
He also told the News Letter it is not councillors who are at fault – it is the fact that the council itself won’t release the information.
The council has said that it won’t release the names of councillors because when asked, the anonymous elected representatives objected.
Cllr Brooks said “the impression has been given [through media coverage] that meetings are being held in secret and decisions are not open and transparent.
“At the moment, there are legal issues as you are well aware, that the council is withholding the reason as to why the call-in was allowed”.
Asked if he agreed with the council decision, Cllr Brooks said “I actually don’t have an answer for that because I suppose there has to be a legal reason.
“It’s above my pay grade, it’s as simple as that”.
Asked if he didn’t think as an elected representative he had the right to know about the reasons for the decision, to make up his own mind, Mr Brooks said “I would like to know the reason, as a councillor, yes. And to keep everything as open and transparent as possible”.
He said the call-in system on councils is “crazy” because a majority democratic decision can be called in and reversed by a minority. However, he said that whilst the call-in motion had gone against unionists on this occasion, it could perhaps be a good thing west of the Bann “to protect our interests there”.
Councillor Brooks was also concerned about the lack of interest in council proceedings from the public – saying nobody really pays attention until “there is something which lands on their doorstep”. He said “I got 2000 votes as a councillor which is a big vote. And I still would be walking down the street and people would say to me ‘are you still a councillor?’ They don’t know”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.