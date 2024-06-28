UUP criticise Sammy Wilson's defence of Nigel Farage's position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mr Wilson was reported to have offered an explanation for widely-criticised remarks by the Reform UK leader during a hustings event in Larne.
Mr Farage had said “We provoked this war. Of course it’s his fault, he’s used what we’ve done as an excuse”. The Prime Minister accused him of “appeasing” Putin.
The Irish News reports that Mr Wilson told the East Antrim hustings event that: “What he said was that if Putin wants an excuse to restore the kind of buffer states around Eastern Europe that Russia would always use as a means of defence after their experience in the Second World War, [then] the EU pushing for expansion will give them the excuse”.
Mr Wilson has always made clear his support for Ukraine and his opposition to the Russian invasion of the Eastern European nation.
However, election rival John Stewart said: “Mr Wilson’s comments show not only how detached he is from his own party position, but that he fails to grasp even the most basic of issues.
“It was only two years ago that Northern Ireland stood together to show our absolute support for Ukraine, that support is as strong today as it was then.
“To offer Putin any cover for his barbaric invasion of Ukraine, an invasion that has resulted in hundreds of thousands killed or injured, is to show total disregard for truth.
“I would challenge Mr. Wilsons party leader, who stood beside him earlier this week in Carrickfergus, to make it clear if he agrees with these comments”.
Nigel Farage has long been accused by opponents of being an apologist for the Russian dictator, something he denies. He has made the provocation argument in the past. His party is currently in an electoral agreement with the TUV – whose leader this month clearly distanced himself from Mr Farage’s views on Russia. Mr Allister said he didn’t agree with the analysis, saying Putin is the aggressor and had “deliberately and consciously decided to supress and subjugate” Ukraine.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.