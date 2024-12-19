Army veteran and former UUP leader Doug Beattie has said it is critical to Northern Ireland veterans that their new commissioner is given full independence granted to all other NI commissioners.

The new commissioner was announced on Wednesday as David Johnstone, a former Royal Irish Regiment reserve officer who is chief vision officer at PropFundrs, a property developer consultancy firm.

The former commissioner, Danny Kinahan, resigned in September, citing frustration at being unable to do his job properly.

Mr Beattie, who served in Afghanistan with the Royal Irish Regiment and was awarded the Military Cross, remains a major in the army reserves.

“The veterans commission has an extremely difficult job to do,” he told the News Letter.

“The number of veterans here in Northern Ireland is far greater proportionally than anywhere else in the United Kingdom, and we still suffer from the fact that many veterans aren't willing to come forward to get support because of the security situation here.

“And that's a challenge for our veterans’ commissioner, but what he has to make sure and attempt to do is ensure that veterans here in Northern Ireland get exactly the same treatment and after-care as veterans anywhere else in the United Kingdom.

“And as a former [full-time] soldier myself, as a unionist politician, he will get support from me in ensuring veterans get what they deserve.”

But the UUP justice spokesman said the commissioner faces major challenges.

“The commissioner needs to be an independent office where he has his own budget, where he can employ his own staff, where he can make decisions and recommendations, just like all the other commissions in Northern Ireland – he needs absolute independence.”

Mr Beattie claimed the government controlled Mr Kinahan's office and made appointments to it.

“Danny never had a choice to say, ‘I don't want that – I want this’. That is not acceptable.

“He was constrained in what he could say and what he could do and what actions would be taken.

“So his office wasn't didn't have the independence it needed, and Danny was constrained pretty much in everything he did.”

On Wednesday Secretary of State Hilary Benn congratulated Mr Johnstone on his appointment and reiterated that the government is fully committed to supporting NI veterans.

He said: “I would like to congratulate David Johnstone on his appointment as the new Northern Ireland Veterans’ Commissioner. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our former service personnel and I know he will work tirelessly to ensure their voices are heard.

“The government recognises the dedicated service of all our veterans and is committed to supporting the veteran community across Northern Ireland, and the whole of the United Kingdom. We will always stand up for those who have served our country.”