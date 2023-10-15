​​Tributes have been paid for a former SDLP chairman of Newry and Mourne Council, Arthur Ruddy who has died at 90 years of age.

​A family notice says that the Newry man died on Thursday 12 October peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Patsy and and devoted father of Kathy, Kieran, Art, Theresa, Liam, Patricia and Shauna.

Former Newry and Mourne UUP councillor and MLA Danny Kennedy said he was sorry to hear the news of Mr Ruddy's passing.

He noted that his former respected political colleague had celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year

"I always found him to be very honourable in all his dealings," Mr Kennedy said. "We differed politically on many things but retained a mutual respect. Arthur was a dedicated local representative for the SDLP who served Newry Town (as it then was) with distinction and led the Council for two years as Chairman.

"He worked for Royal Mail for many years, having previously been employed at Bessbrook Mill. He was devoted to his late wife Patsy and I offer my sincere and genuine condolences to his family circle at this sad time. May they know God’s comfort and blessing."