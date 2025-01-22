UUP man demands removal of 'antisemitic' boycott Israel signs in Co Tyrone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A UUP man has described signs calling for a boycott of Israeli goods as “anti-semitic” and demanded they be removed.

Ian Irwin, who stood unsuccessfully as a Dungannon councillor in the 2023 local elections, issued a statement today about the signs in the town, calling them “divisive and harmful”.

He issued a picture of himself next to one sign, which read: “Boycott / divestment / sanctions Dungannon: help end the genocide. Boycott Israeli goods. Make Dungannon apartheid-free.” It was accompanied by a picture of two doves.

Mr Irwin said he “strongly condemned” the signs, which are “nothing short of antisemitism” and have “no place in a diverse and inclusive community”

Ian Irwin has complained to police about the signs

“All right-thinking people should not only condemn the erection of such hateful signs but also denounce the horrific attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which triggered the ongoing unrest and conflict in the region.”

He called on “the people of Dungannon to unite against all forms of hate and to ensure the town remains welcoming to all, including the Jewish community” and said he contacted police “urging them to take swift action in removing the signs”.

He concluded that “standing against hate is a responsibility for everyone”.

About 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’ raid on Israel on October 7, 2023.

It is not known how many Palestinians have been killed in Israeli retaliation since then, though the commonly-cited figure is just under 46,000 (the UN uses this figure, attributing it to the Gazan Ministry of Health).