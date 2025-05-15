UUP MLA says farming minister's proposals are 'draconian' - and says industry can grow here with 'mitigations'

UUP Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong.

​Proposals by the agriculture minister to reduce the amount of nutrients ending up in Northern Ireland’s waterways are “draconian” and some farmers will be unable to deliver them, according to an Ulster Unionist MLA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Diana Armstrong also says that the “world leading” farming sector here can continue to grow – but there will have to be some “mitigations”.

Earlier this month, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir announced the launch of a public consultation on the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) – which aims to reduce and prevent pollution caused by nutrients from agricultural sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the News Letter at the Balmoral Show near Lisburn, the UUP MLA said: “The minister’s proposals will have a draconian effect on producers. I think there has to be more consultation on how we can roll out a programme that satisfies both the environmental argument as well as the productivity of farmers.

“The worry is that farmers are not equipped to adapt to the requirements of the NAP programme. In terms of the need to spread slurry at a low level – hill farmers, in particular, are not adaptable to that process.

“Physically, it’s not accessible into their fields to do that. So it’s not a ‘one size fits all’. But overall, the consultation needs to go further. It needs to widen out so that the industry is involved – to seek a solution that works for all”.

Asked if the current level of farming in Northern Ireland is sustainable – and if there is a choice between protecting the environment and reducing the number of livestock on farms, the Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA suggested the industry could grow with additional environmental protections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would strongly argue that we have a world class industry here in Northern Ireland. It’s our biggest industry, and I think it’s one that can grow further. But with that must come some mitigations.